LISTEN: The Tea Party unleashes cover of Joy Division's 'Isolation'

The Tea Party released a timely remotely-produced cover of Joy Division's "Isolation".

The band wrote on their social media pages, "from all of us to all of you – we hope you’re all holding up as best you can in isolation."

They go on to ask those whose financial situations allow for it to donate to the Canadian Mental Health Association and the International Development and Relief Foundation.

You can listen to The Tea Party's cover of Joy Division's "Isolation" below: