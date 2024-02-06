Montreal mayor sparks reaction with rockers after visit to local record store

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante garnered quite a bit of reaction from music enthusiasts over the past couple of days following a visit to a local record store.

More specifically, Plante visited Death of Vinyl on St. Laurent boulevard and posted a photo holding a copy of Black Sabbath's debut album.

Plante captioned her photo with, "Montreal merchants energize our city with their unique offering, but also with what they bring to the city’s atmosphere. [...] My latest visits were to St. Viateur Bagel and La Fin du Vinyle (Death of Vinyl). [...] I took the opportunity to taste the new bagels without holes and buy vinyl records for my son, who shares my passion for music!"

Of course, the internet was quick to react to the mayor's posts.

CTV Montreal journalist and music aficionado Stephane Giroux commented, "Valerie bought a Black Sabbath LP?"

Another user added, "Oh wow. Black Sabbath!"

Meanwhile, other commenters slammed the mayor on just about everything from noise in Old Montreal to the state of roads to increasing taxes.