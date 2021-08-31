Montreal's Jazz Fest announces complete 2021 roster

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal has announced the complete lineup for the 41st edition of the festival.

Unlike previous years, this year's edition of the festival will be held outdoors and will be completely free. However, in order to attend, tickets must be reserved in advance.

This year's festival includes performances from jazz staples Ranee Lee and Dawn Tyler Watson. The roster will also include songwriter-producer Daniel Lanois, blues rocker Steve Hill & the Devil Horns, funk formation The Brooks, indie songwriter Patrick Watson, indie rockers Plants and Animals, psych rockers Teke::Teke, and indie songstress Basia Bulat.

The 2021 edition of Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will run from September 15-19. Free tickets can be reserved as of September 1 at 10 a.m. at montrealjazzfest.com.