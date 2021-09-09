Musicians set to perform outdoors for 2021 edition of Hudson Porchfest

Porchfest is set to return in-person this coming weekend in Hudson, Quebec.

Just over 60 musicians will transform local porches and front lawns in Hudson into makeshift stages this Saturday.

Although the event is free, donation boxes will be set up to defray minor costs related to the event. Additional funds will be donated to Le Pont Bridging food bank and The Open Door Montreal which supports the homeless and low-income individuals.

Inspired by similar events in Ithaca, NY, Vankleek Hill, ON, and Montreal's NDG borough, Hudson Porchfest first started in 2017.

The 2021 edition of Hudson Porchfest is set to run on September 11, 2021. Full line-up and performance locations can be found at hudsonporchfest.ca.