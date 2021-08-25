Osheaga announces complete 2021 'Get Together' lineup

Osheaga has revealed the complete lineup for this year's "Get Together" weekend.

After dealing with 2 consecutive years off because of the pandemic, festival organizers announced that they would hold a scaled down spinoff of the festival in October with an all-Canadian roster.

Headliners were announced earlier this summer and include pop sensations Charlotte Cardin and Jessie Reyez as well as indie rockers Half Moon Run.

The complete lineup now includes indie act The Franklin Electric, rock songstress JJ Wilde, singer-songwriter Geoffroy, alt-rockers July Talk, indie pop-rockers Stars, rockers The Damn Truth, punk-inspired Les Shirley, and more.

The festival intends on following all required health and safety recommendations and will be announcing their own additional measures in the coming weeks.

Osheaga "Get Together" is set to run October 1-3, 2021 at Parc Jean Drapeau. More information and tickets can be found at Osheaga.com.