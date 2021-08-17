POP Montreal unveils 20th anniversary lineup

POP Montreal has released their 20th anniversary festival lineup.

As always, the festival will be celebrating emerging local artists along with talent that has performed over the course of POP's existence.

Notable acts this year include Montreal psych rockers Suuns, indie darlings The Dears, country-folk staple Li'l Andy, punk-infused NOBRO, surf rockers The Flamingos Pink, and ALL HANDS/ MAKE LIGHT, a collaboration between GodspeedYou! Black Emperor's Efrim Manuel Menuck and La Force's Ariel Engle.

Like past editions, the festival will also include art exhibit Art POP, craft fair Puces POP, conference series POP Symposium, cinematic programming as part of Film POP, and a kid-friendly series of events as part of Kids POP. New this year will be a parade through the streets of the Mile End on the final day of the festival.

POP Montreal first kicked off in 2002 as a non-profit festival to celebrate emerging talent with a heavy emphasis on Montreal artists.

The 2021 edition of POP Montreal is set to run from September 22-26 and will include in-person and online shows. Tickets and more information can be found at POPMontreal.com.