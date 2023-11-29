Queen is coming back to the Montreal Forum 42 years later

Nearly 42 years after Queen played their legendary concert at the Montreal Forum the band is coming back... kind of.

Queen's social media accounts announced this week that a digitally re-mastered IMAX version of the 1981 Queen Rock Montreal concert film will be screened in select theatres across the world -- including the Cinéma Cineplex Forum in the Montreal Forum.

A statement from IMAX boasts 12-channel surround sound and crystal-clear images and promises fans that "this is Queen like you've never seen before in a larger-than-life, front row concert experience.

Screenings are scheduled to take place over the weekend of January 18-21, 2024. Find complete screening times and ticket information at QueenImax.com.