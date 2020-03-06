Record Store Day confirms official special releases for 2020
The list of special album releases for the 2020 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is officially out.
Inspired in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees, RSD first started in 2008.
The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the vinyl albums. Artists and musicians involved range from local independent acts to big names—many even press special, limited edition albums to celebrate RSD. Since its inception in the United States, the concept is celebrated annually around the world.
This year's edition of RSD is Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Here are some of the special pressings and exclusive releases that have been confirmed for this year:
- The Airborne Toxic Event: Come On Out, 7" 33 rpm single
- The Alarm: Celtic Folklore Live, LP
- Alice Cooper: Live from the Apollo Theatre Glasgow Feb. 19, 1982, 2-LP, 140g black
- The Allman Brothers: Fillmore West 1-31-71, 2x12"
- The Allman Brothers: An Evening With The Allman Brothers: First Set, 2x12
- America: Heritage 11: Demos/Alternate Takes 1971-1976, LP
- Archers of Loaf: Street Fighting Man, 7"
- Asking Alexandria: Stand Up And Scream, LP
- August Burns Red: Bones, 7" 45rpm single
- Badflower: The Jester/Everybody Wants To Rule The World, 12"
- Beck: No Distraction/Uneventful Days (remixes), 7"
- Biffy Clyro: Moderns, 7"
- The Black Crowes: Jealous Again, 12" single
- The Black Crowes: Lions, 2xLP
- The Black Keys: Let's Rock, 45 RPM edition, 2-LP
- Booker T. & The M.G.'s: McLemore Avenue, LP, 180g
- David Bowie: ChangesNowBowie, 1-LP
- David Bowie: ChangesNowBowie, 1 CD digipak
- David Bowie: I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), 2-LP
- David Bowie: I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), 2 CD
- Canned Heat: Record Store Day Party With Canned Heat, 12"
- Johnny Cash: Classic Cash: Hall Of Fame Series Early Mixes, 2-LP 180g
- Cheap Trick: Out To Get You! Live 1977, 2x12"
- The Charlatans UK: The Charlatans UK vs. The Chemical Brothers, 12"
- The Church: Golden Afternoon Fix (Limited Gold Edition), LP
- Gary Clark Jr.: Pearl Cadillac ft. Andra Day, 10" EP
- Collective Soul: Half And Half, 12" LP
- The Cure: Bloodflowers, 2-LP picture disc
- The Cure: Seventeen Seconds, 1-LP picture disc
- Dandy Warhols and Bebe Buell: Femme Fatale, 7"
- Def Leppard: Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, 1-LP
- Dio: Annica, 12" picture disc
- The Doors: The Soft Parade: Stripped, 180g clear
- Elton John: Elton John, 2-LP transparent purple
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer: Live At Waterloo Field, Stanhope, NJ, 31st July, LP
- Eve 6: The Fly Record Live, LP
- Fleetwood Mac: The Alternate Rumours, 1-LP, 180g black
- Ace Frehley: Trouble Walkin', LP
- Rory Gallagher: Cleveland Calling, 1-LP
- Jerry Garcia: The Very Best of Jerry Garcia, 5xLP
- Gorillaz: G-Sides, LP
- Gorillaz: D-Sides, 3-LP
- The Grateful Dead: Buffalo 5/9/77, 5-LP, 180g with side etching
- Jimi Hendrix: Message To Love/Changes, 7"
- Brittany Howard: Live At Sound Emporium, LP
- Humble Pie: Official Bootleg Collection Vol. 2, 2xLP
- Jethro Tull: Stormwatch 2, 1-LP, black
- Judas Priest: British Steel - 40th Anniversary Edition, 2-LP, 12"
- Judas Priest: Sad Wings of Destiny, 2xLP, 180g blue/black
- The Kinks: The Kink Kronikles, 2x12", 180g red
- Mark Knopfler: Metroland, Music and Songs From The Film, LP
- John Lennon/Ono with the Plastic Ono Band: Instant Karma! (2020 mixes), 7" single
- Bob Marley: Redemption Song, 12" LP 45rpm
- Manic Street Preachers: La Tristessa Durera (Scream To Sigh), 12", 180g
- Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush: Real LIVE! Vol. 1, 2xLP
- Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: See Emily Play/Vegetable Man, 12" single
- Paul McCartney: McCartney, 1-LP
- Motorhead: Ace of Spades/Dirty Love, 12"
- Mott The Hoople: Golden Age Of Rock N Roll, limited blue
- Bob Mould: Circle of Friends, 2-LP, 180g clear
- New Order: Peel Session '82, 12" single
- Offenbach: En Fusion 40th Anniversary, 2xLP
- Pink Floyd: Arnold Layne Live 2007, 7"
- The Pogues: At The BBC 1984, 1-LP
- Iggy Pop: Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991), 3-LP
- Iggy Pop & The Stooges: Russia Melodia, 7"
- The Pretenders: Live! At the Paradise Boston, 1980, 1-LP, 140g clear
- Primus: Suck On This, 12"
- The Ramones: It's Alive II, 2-LP, 180g
- Lou Reed & John Cale: Songs for Drella, 2-LP, 180g black
- Refused: Not Fit For Broadcast Live at the BBC, 12" crystal clear
- The Replacements: The Complete Inconcerated Live, 3-LP, 140g black
- The Residents: Icky Flix: The Original Soundtrack Recording, 2xLP
- Keith Richards: Hate It When You Leave b/w Key To The Highway, 7"
- The Rolling Stones: Metamorphosis UK (special edition), 12" LP
- The Rolling Stones: Let It Bleed (limited edition), 12" multicoloured
- Roxy Music: The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix, 1-LP clear vinyl
- Skid Row: Slave To The Grind (expanded), 2-LP
- The Smithereens: Love Me Do/P.S. I Love You, 7" 45rpm
- Soul Asylum: Hurry Up and Wait (Deluxe), 2xLP and 7"
- Spacehog: Resident Alien: 2xLP
- Spoon: All The Weird Kids Up Front (More Best Of Spoon), 2xLP
- The Strokes: The New Abnormal, cassette
- The The: I Want 2 B U, 7"
- Toto: Live In Tokyo 1980, 12"
- The Trews: No Time For Later, limited edition 2XLP
- Roger Waters: The Wall Live In Berlin, 2-LP 180g clear
- The Who: A Quick Live One, 12"
- The Who: Odds and Sods (Deluxe), 2-LP
- U2: 11 O'Clock Tick Tock 40th Anniversary, 12" transparent blue
- Ultravox: Sleepwalk (2020 Stereo Mix), 12" clear
- You Say Party: XXXX, 12"
- Neil Young: Homegrown, LP
- Frank Zappa: You Can't Do That On Stage Anymore (sampler), 2-LP 180g
- Warren Zevon: Greatest Hits (According to Judd Apatow), 1-LP
A complete list of releases is available on the Record Store Day Canada website.
You can find out more about RSD by visiting the official website at RecordStoreDay.com.