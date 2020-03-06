Record Store Day confirms official special releases for 2020

The list of special album releases for the 2020 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) is officially out.

Inspired in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees, RSD first started in 2008.

The idea is to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the vinyl albums. Artists and musicians involved range from local independent acts to big names—many even press special, limited edition albums to celebrate RSD. Since its inception in the United States, the concept is celebrated annually around the world.

This year's edition of RSD is Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Here are some of the special pressings and exclusive releases that have been confirmed for this year: