Rolling Stone publishes new '500 Best Songs Of All Time' list

Rolling Stone has released a new version of their "500 Best Songs Of All Time" list.

In order to compile the list, the publication asked just over 250 musicians, journalists, and industry experts to weigh in. Participants were required to send in their 50 favourite songs of all time with approximately 4,000 songs receiving a ranking. Rolling Stone gave the best ranking songs 300 points, the second best 290 points, and the lowest 44 points.

The last time Rolling Stone published a similar list was in 2004. The newly published results show a shift away from early rock and soul selections to a mix of hip-hop, country, indie rock, and R&B. More than half the songs on the current list did not appear on the 2004 list.

Here are the songs that made it into Rolling Stone's top 25 as part of 2021's "500 Best Songs Of All Time" list:

25. Kanye West feat. Pusha T, "Runaway"

24. The Beatles, "A Day in the Life"

23. David Bowie, "Heroes"

22. The Ronettes, "Be My Baby"

21. Billie Holiday, "Strange Fruit"

20. Robyn, "Dancing on My Own"

19. John Lennon, "Imagine"

18. Prince and the Revolution, "Purple Rain"

17. Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

16. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z, "Crazy in Love"

15. The Beatles, "I Want to Hold Your Hand"

14. The Kinks, "Waterloo Sunset"

13. The Rolling Stones, "Gimme Shelter"

12. Stevie Wonder, "Superstition"

11. The Beach Boys, "God Only Knows"

10. Outkast, "Hey Ya!"

9. Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams"

8. Missy Elliott, "Get Ur Freak On"

7. The Beatles, "Strawberry Fields Forever"

6. Marvin Gaye, "What’s Going On"

5. Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

4. Bob Dylan, "Like a Rolling Stone"

3. Sam Cooke, "A Change Is Gonna Come"

2. Public Enemy, "Fight the Power"

1. Aretha Franklin, "Respect"