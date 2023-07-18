'So so grateful': Quebec musician performs with Green Day at FEQ

When Alicia Deschênes made plans to attend Green Day's show at Festival dété de Québec this past weekend, she had no idea it would turn into a night she would never forget.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter from Quebec is no stranger to Green Day's music and made it a point to bring a sign that she hoped would catch lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong's attention.

The band makes it a point to bring up a fan at each of their shows and Sunday night was no different. At one point, Armstrong looked out into the crowd and called out for a guitarist to accompany the band for their cover of Operation Ivy's "Knowledge".

As luck would have it, Deschênes' sign, which read "my dream since I was 8 (27 now) let me play with you," caught the band's eye and she found herself on stage with one of her biggest idols.

In an interview with Noovo Info, Deschênes admits she was so nervous that she almost tripped while making her way onto the stage.

She was also taken by surprise after her performance when the band let her keep the guitar she had used.

"When [Armstrong] gave me the guitar, I was speechless. He even got the crowd to chant my name. I couldn't get over it."

Deschênes added, "it will be a few days before I come down from this cloud. I'm not sure if I'll get over it."

With files from Noovo Info's Lisa-Marie Blais and Émeric Montminy.