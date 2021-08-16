iHeartRadio
Survey reveals most popular band t-shirts

rockpierreb

RushOrderTees, an online custom apparel company, surveyed just over 1,000 people to determine what the most popular band t-shirts are. 

Their findings came up with this:

  1. AC/DC
  2. Aerosmith
  3. Queen
  4. Pink Floyd
  5. Green Day
  6. Bob Marley
  7. Foo Fighters
  8. The Beatles
  9. Prince
  10. Ariana Grande

The survey also found that heavy metal fans owned the most band t-shirts with an average of 17 tees. Meanwhile, punk fans spent the most on tees, averaging $597 USD.

Participants were also willing to spend up to $51 (USD) on a single shirt.

Check out the full results from RushOrderTees.

