Survey reveals most popular band t-shirts

RushOrderTees, an online custom apparel company, surveyed just over 1,000 people to determine what the most popular band t-shirts are.

Their findings came up with this:

AC/DC Aerosmith Queen Pink Floyd Green Day Bob Marley Foo Fighters The Beatles Prince Ariana Grande

The survey also found that heavy metal fans owned the most band t-shirts with an average of 17 tees. Meanwhile, punk fans spent the most on tees, averaging $597 USD.

Participants were also willing to spend up to $51 (USD) on a single shirt.

Check out the full results from RushOrderTees.