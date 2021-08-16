Survey reveals most popular band t-shirts
RushOrderTees, an online custom apparel company, surveyed just over 1,000 people to determine what the most popular band t-shirts are.
Their findings came up with this:
- AC/DC
- Aerosmith
- Queen
- Pink Floyd
- Green Day
- Bob Marley
- Foo Fighters
- The Beatles
- Prince
- Ariana Grande
The survey also found that heavy metal fans owned the most band t-shirts with an average of 17 tees. Meanwhile, punk fans spent the most on tees, averaging $597 USD.
Participants were also willing to spend up to $51 (USD) on a single shirt.
Check out the full results from RushOrderTees.
