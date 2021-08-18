A new survey by Minnesota newspaper, Morrison County Record, has come up with the 40 dumbest songs of all time.

Columnist Tom West spearheaded the debate and received more than 100 nominations from readers.

According to West, submissions with offensive lyrics were instantly axed. Spoken word suggestions were also dismissed.

Meanwhile, songs that were "indecipherable", included "nonsensical" or repetitive lyrics, or "bad music" scaled the final list.

The "Bottom 40", as West named the list, ended up looking like this: