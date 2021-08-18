The 40 dumbest songs of all time
A new survey by Minnesota newspaper, Morrison County Record, has come up with the 40 dumbest songs of all time.
Columnist Tom West spearheaded the debate and received more than 100 nominations from readers.
According to West, submissions with offensive lyrics were instantly axed. Spoken word suggestions were also dismissed.
Meanwhile, songs that were "indecipherable", included "nonsensical" or repetitive lyrics, or "bad music" scaled the final list.
The "Bottom 40", as West named the list, ended up looking like this:
- “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” – Side B (1966) by Napoleon XIV
- “Louie, Louie” (1963) by the Kingsmen
- “What Does the Fox Say?” (2013) by Ylvis
- “Ear Ache My Eye” (1978) by Cheech & Chong
- “Disco Duck” (1976) by Rick Dees and his Band of Idiots
- “Call Any Vegetable” (1970) by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention
- “Existential Blues” (1980) by Tom T-Bone Stankus
- “Let It Out (Let it All Hang Out)” (1967) by the Hombres
- “Bicycle Race” by (1977) by Queen
- “Chick A Boom” (1971) by Daddy Dewdrop
- “Star Trekkin’” (1987) by The Firm
- “Surfin’ Bird” (1963) by the Trashmen
- “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” – Side A (1966) by Napoleon XIV
- “MacArthur Park” (1968) by Richard Harris
- “Take Me to the River” (Talking Wall Fish) (1998) by Big Mouth Billy Bass
- “Blue” (1999) by Eiffel 65
- “Wooly Bully” (1965) by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs
- “Chicken Song” (1986) by the Spitting Image
- “Leader of the Laundromat” (1965) by the Detergents
- “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” (1960) by Brian Hyland
- “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road” (1972) by Louden Wainwright III
- “Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavor on the Bed Post Overnight” (1961) by Lonnie Donegan
- “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” (1978) by Elmo and Patsy
- “Going to Buy Me a Dog” (1966) by the Monkees
- “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” (1963) by Rolf Harris
- “Transfusion” (1956) by Nervous Norvous
- “Purple People Eater” (1958) by Sheb Wooley
- “Coconut (Put de Lime in de Coconut)” (1978) by Harry Nilsson
- “Hanky Panky” (1966) by Tommy James and the Shondells
- ”Do Wah Ditty Ditty” (1964) by Manfred Mann
- “Muskrat Love” (1976) by the Captain and Tennille
- “Monster Mash” (1962) by Bobby Pickett
- “The Streak” (1974) by Ray Stevens
- “My Ding a Ling” (1972) by Chuck Berry
- “Witch Doctor” (1958) by David Seville
- “Eat It” (1984) by Weird Al Yankovic
- “Telephone Man” (1977) by Meri Wilson
- “Camp Grenada” (Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah) (1963) by Allan Sherman
- “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” (1968) by Tiny Tim
- “I’m My Own Grandpa” (1947) by Lonzo and Oscar.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from The Kingsmen, Frank Zappa, Queen