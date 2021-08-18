iHeartRadio
The 40 dumbest songs of all time

A new survey by Minnesota newspaper, Morrison County Record, has come up with the 40 dumbest songs of all time.

Columnist Tom West spearheaded the debate and received more than 100 nominations from readers.

According to West, submissions with offensive lyrics were instantly axed. Spoken word suggestions were also dismissed. 

Meanwhile, songs that were "indecipherable", included "nonsensical" or repetitive lyrics, or "bad music" scaled the final list.

The "Bottom 40", as West named the list, ended up looking like this:

  1. “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” – Side B (1966) by Napoleon XIV
  2. “Louie, Louie” (1963) by the Kingsmen
  3. “What Does the Fox Say?” (2013) by Ylvis
  4. “Ear Ache My Eye” (1978) by Cheech & Chong
  5. “Disco Duck” (1976) by Rick Dees and his Band of Idiots
  6. “Call Any Vegetable” (1970) by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention
  7. “Existential Blues” (1980) by Tom T-Bone Stankus
  8. “Let It Out (Let it All Hang Out)” (1967) by the Hombres
  9. “Bicycle Race” by (1977) by Queen
  10. “Chick A Boom” (1971) by Daddy Dewdrop
  11. “Star Trekkin’” (1987) by The Firm
  12. “Surfin’ Bird” (1963) by the Trashmen
  13. “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” – Side A (1966) by Napoleon XIV
  14. “MacArthur Park” (1968) by Richard Harris
  15. “Take Me to the River” (Talking Wall Fish) (1998) by Big Mouth Billy Bass
  16. “Blue” (1999) by Eiffel 65
  17.  “Wooly Bully” (1965) by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs
  18. “Chicken Song” (1986) by the Spitting Image
  19. “Leader of the Laundromat” (1965) by the Detergents
  20. “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” (1960) by Brian Hyland
  21. “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road” (1972) by Louden Wainwright III
  22. “Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavor on the Bed Post Overnight” (1961) by Lonnie Donegan
  23. “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” (1978) by Elmo and Patsy
  24. “Going to Buy Me a Dog” (1966) by the Monkees
  25. “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” (1963) by Rolf Harris
  26. “Transfusion” (1956) by Nervous Norvous
  27. “Purple People Eater” (1958) by Sheb Wooley
  28. “Coconut (Put de Lime in de Coconut)” (1978) by Harry Nilsson
  29. “Hanky Panky” (1966) by Tommy James and the Shondells
  30. ”Do Wah Ditty Ditty” (1964) by Manfred Mann
  31. “Muskrat Love” (1976) by the Captain and Tennille
  32. “Monster Mash” (1962) by Bobby Pickett
  33. “The Streak” (1974) by Ray Stevens
  34. “My Ding a Ling” (1972) by Chuck Berry
  35. “Witch Doctor” (1958) by David Seville
  36. “Eat It” (1984) by Weird Al Yankovic
  37. “Telephone Man” (1977) by Meri Wilson
  38. “Camp Grenada” (Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah) (1963) by Allan Sherman
  39. “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” (1968) by Tiny Tim
  40. “I’m My Own Grandpa” (1947) by Lonzo and Oscar.

