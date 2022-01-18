WATCH: Ann Wilson shares video for Alice In Chains cover

Heart's Ann Wilson has officially released a video for her cover of Alice In Chains' "Rooster".

Wilson covered the song as part of the 2020 Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award which paid tribute to Alice In Chains that year.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, Wilson stated, "I wanted to remain true to the song as much as possible, but I wanted to make it my own. [...] But really, honoring the original spirit of the song, which is cockroaches and flies and all this kind of stuff."

Wilson's cover of "Rooster" is also featured as a B-side on a limited edition 45 rpm available at AnnWilson.com.