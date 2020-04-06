WATCH: Curt Smith and daughter go acoustic on Tears for Fears track
Curt Smith put together an acoustic performance of a Tears for Fears staple while in quarantine.
The English musician along with his daughter, Diva, performed a guitar-based rendition of the band's first hit song, "Mad World".
Watch:
Released in 1982, "Mad World" was originally written by Tears for Fears co-founder Roland Orzabal and sung by Smith. The track propelled the band into the spotlight ranking number 3 on the UK Singles Chart in November 1982.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Tears for Fears