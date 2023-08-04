WATCH: Elisapie releases Inuk cover of Rolling Stones classic

Canadian singer Elisapie has been adding to her repertoire by covering classic rock songs in her native language, Inuktitut.

This week, she released a cover of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses" titled "Qimmijuat".

"I hope this ballad will accompany you on these sweet summer days," Elisapie posted on social media. "A lot of emotions went through me when I recorded this new version of this mythical piece!"

In the past, the Inuk artist garnered worldwide attention for her covers of Blondie and Metallica staples.

"Qimmijuat" will be part of Elisapie's fourth album, Inuktitut, which is set for release via Bonsound on September 15.

