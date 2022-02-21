WATCH: John Paul Jones reworks 'When The Levee Breaks'

John Paul Jones has joined forces with 17 musicians to rework Led Zeppelin's 1971 classic, "When The Levee Breaks".

The former Zeppelin member is joined by the likes of Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Ben Lee and Stephen Perkins, to name a few.

The modern spin on the track is part of a fundraiser for Playing For Change, an umbrella organization that "prioritizes real time solutions that facilitate environmental justice and sustainability, including Conservation International, American Rivers, World Wildlife Fund, REVERB, and the PFC Foundation".

Watch:

