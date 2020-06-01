WATCH: Looters smash Montreal storefronts including Steve's Music

Thousands of Montrealers gathered on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, racial profiling and police brutality.

Although the protest, for the most part, was peaceful, some of those in attendance ended up looting local shops including a restaurant, a sex shop, and Steve's Music Store.

Anybody know this dude? Photo in the Journal de Montreal this morning of someone helping themselves to a couple of guitars during looting at Steve's Music Store last night.... pic.twitter.com/uKxhrd4F7I — Andrew Peplowski (@AndrewPeplowski) June 1, 2020

Steve’s Music Store was smashed in tonight and as I was biking home I saw many expensive guitars in people’s hands. This is the storefront as I got on scene. @CTVMontreal @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/SXeRvcVKHq — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) June 1, 2020

The latter news saddened members of Montreal's music community seeing as Steve's is an independent family-owned business which has been a longtime supporter of local musicians and local causes.

Steve's Music Store has not yet put out a statement about the weekend's events. The store has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.