WATCH: Rock stars offer up online lessons and music advice

Rock stars from around the globe have been beating self-isolation boredom by posting videos online. Some are even offering online lessons and music advice for fans and aspiring musicians.

Brian May

Brian May has been taking to Instagram almost daily to pull the curtain back on how to play some of his favourite Queen classics.

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor is also active on Instagram posting videos of drumming tips.

Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins isn't particularly active online but does appear on Roger Taylor's Instagram account demonstrating how to play a 4/4 beat and how to add a drum fill.

Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield has started the self-explanatory "60 Second Guide to Songwriting with a Partner" on Instagram.

Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley has posted a couple of videos to Kiss' YouTube page discussing and demonstrating how he wrote some of the band's songs.

Charlie Benante

Anthrax's Charlie Benante has put together a series on YouTube titled "YO! Watch the beat" where he drums along to rock hits.

David Ellefson

Megadeth's David Ellefson has launched the "School's Out" program aimed at teaching those under the age of 18 how to play music. He has also posted some related videos on YouTube.