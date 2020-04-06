WATCH: Rock stars offer up online lessons and music advice
Rock stars from around the globe have been beating self-isolation boredom by posting videos online. Some are even offering online lessons and music advice for fans and aspiring musicians.
Brian May
Brian May has been taking to Instagram
Killer Queen solo, anyone ?!! A slight variant ? Frank Zappa once told me “There is no such thing as a mistake - if it’s your performance of your own stuff, who can tell you it’s wrong ?!! “ My advice ? “Always keep a sense of humour - you will need it !” And here endeth the 6th MicroConversation - it is it the 7th ? Goodnight folks - or Good Morning ? Hang in out there. Bri
Roger Taylor
Roger Taylor is also active on Instagram posting videos of drumming tips.
Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins isn't particularly active online but does appear on Roger Taylor's Instagram account demonstrating how to play a 4/4 beat and how to add a drum fill.
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield has started the self-explanatory "60 Second Guide to Songwriting with a Partner" on Instagram.
Paul Stanley
Paul Stanley has posted a couple of videos to Kiss' YouTube page
Charlie Benante
Anthrax's Charlie Benante has put together a series on YouTube titled "YO! Watch the beat" where he drums along to rock hits.
David Ellefson
Megadeth's David Ellefson has launched the "School's Out" program aimed at teaching those under the age of 18 how to play music. He has also posted some related videos on YouTube.
