WATCH: Sesame Street launches into 50th season with Dave Grohl

Sesame Street is about to launch into its 50th season this weekend. As part of the first episode of this landmark year, the children's show has invited Dave Grohl to join some of the cast members.

More specifically the Foo Fighters frontman will be featured alongside Elmo and Big Bird to sing "Here We Go Song", a song about friendship.

Watch:



This weekend's collaboration is not Grohl's first musical appearance with the Muppets. In 2015 he joined Animal for a drum battle as part of ABC's primetime The Muppets series.

Watch:



The 50th season of Sesame Street launches this Saturday, November 16 on HBO in the United States.