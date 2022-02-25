WATCH: Tears for Fears release new music after 18 year hiatus

Tears for Fears made a virtual appearance earlier this week on ABC's Good Morning America ahead of the release of their latest album, The Tipping Point.

The new album, which is out now, is the band's first release after an 18 year hiatus.

Watch as Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal speak about the project and play the title track and Tears for Fears staples, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World":