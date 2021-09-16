WATCH: The Damn Truth time travel for 'Tomorrow' video

Montreal's The Damn Truth have released a new video for their latest single, "Tomorrow".

The video sees the band travelling through the 1960s into the 1990s in this piece produced by I/O Studio's Ariel Levesque.



"Tomorrow" features on the band's 3rd and latest album, Now or Nowhere, produced in part by Bob Rock.

You can catch The Damn Truth live on the following dates:

10/02 - Centre des Arts Juliette Lassonde, Salle Desjardins, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC

10/03 - Osheaga Get Together, Parc Jean Drapeau, Montreal, QC, Canada