WATCH: The Doobie Brothers perform 'Black Water' while in quarantine

The Doobie Brothers gathered remotely to put together a cover of their 1974 classic, "Black Water".

In a Facebook post, the band writes, "excited to share this very special rendition of ‘Black Water’ with all of you. Although it was performed in isolation, making this video made us all feel a little closer together."

The Doobie Brothers were set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May. The ceremony has since been pushed back to November. The band was also getting ready to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a summer tour featuring Michael McDonald. The tour includes 2 Canadian dates: July 18 in London, Ontario and July 19 in Toronto. Although it would be safe to assume that the tour will be postponed, there has been no official word from the band or promoters.