WATCH: Tragically Hip's Rob Baker remembers victims of the Polytechnique massacre

Lead guitarist of The Tragically Hip, Rob Baker took to social media today to remember the 14 women who were murdered at Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.

Baker tweeted, "Today marks 34 years since the femicide of 14 women at Montreal’s École Polytechnique, killed simply because they were women. December 6th 1989."

Today marks 34 years since the femicide of 14 women at Montreal’s École Polytechnique, killed simply because they were women. December 6th 1989.#Rememberthe14 pic.twitter.com/Ap3qiOfctB — The Tragically Hip (@thehipofficial) December 6, 2023

The flags in front of Polytechnique's main building are set to be flown at half-mast until dusk.

Representatives of the school and student associations will lay wreaths of white roses in front of the Polytechnique commemorative plaque.

The general public is also invited to pay their respects in front of the plaque, which is located near the student entrance.

White ribbons will be distributed at the Université de Montréal, and the central tower of the Roger-Gaudry building will be illuminated in commemoration.

Meanwhile, the Polytechnique Student Association and PolyPhoto will present an exhibition in tribute to the 14 victims of the massacre in the tunnel linking the main pavilion to the Lassonde pavilion.

At 5:10 p.m., the same time the first shots were fired, 14 beams will light up the sky above Mount Royal.

They will be lit one at a time as the names of the 14 victims are called out.

The public is also invited to pay their respects at Place du 6-Décembre, a park named in memory of the 14 murdered women.

Anne-Marie Lemay: Was in fourth-year mechanical engineering.

Anne-Marie Edward: Loved outdoor sports like skiing, diving and riding and was always surrounded by friends. Was studying chemical engineering.

Annie St-Arneault: A mechanical engineering student from La Tuque, Que., a Laurentian pulp and paper town in the upper St-Maurice River valley. Lived in a small apartment in Montreal. Her friends considered her a fine student. Was killed as she sat listening to a presentation in her last class before graduation. Had a job interview with Alcan Aluminium scheduled for the following day. Had talked about eventually getting married to the man who had been her boyfriend since she was a teenager.

Annie Turcotte: Was in her first year and lived with her brother in a small apartment near the university. Was described as gentle and athletic -- was a diver and a swimmer. Went into metallurgical engineering so she could one day help improve the environment.

Barbara Daigneault: Was to graduate at the end of the year. A teaching assistant for her father Pierre Daigneault, a mechanical engineering professor with the city's other French-language engineering school at the Université du Quebec à Montreal.

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz: A first-year nursing student. Arrived in Montreal from Poland with her husband in 1987.

Genevieve Bergeron: Second-year scholarship student in mechanical engineering. Played the clarinet and sang in a professional choir. In her spare time played basketball and swam.

Helene Colgan: Was in her final year of mechanical engineering and planned to do master's degree. Had three job offers and was leaning toward accepting one from a Toronto-area company.

Maryse Laganiere: The only non-student killed. Worked in the budget department of the engineering school. Had recently married.

Maryse Leclair: Was in fourth-year metallurgy, had a year to go before graduation and was one of the top students in the school. Acted in plays in junior college. The first victim whose name was known and she was found by her father, Montreal police Lt. Pierre Leclair.

Maud Haviernick: A second-year student in metallurgical engineering and a graduate in environmental design from the Université du Quebec à Montreal.

Michele Richard: Was in second-year metallurgical engineering. Was presenting a paper with Haviernick when she was killed.

Nathalie Croteau: Another graduating mechanical engineer. Planned to take a two-week vacation in Cancun, Mexico, with Colgan at the end of the month.

Sonia Pelletier: The head of her class and the pride of St-Ulric, her remote birthplace in the Gaspé peninsula. Had five sisters and two brothers. Was killed the day before she was to graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering. Had a job interview lined up for the following week.

With files from CTV Montreal, the Canadian Press.