WATCH: Viral mashup pits Metallica against Huey Lewis and the News

A YouTube user named Bill McClintock has ventured into uncharted waters with his latest mashup. McClintock took Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Huey Lewis and the News' "Hip To Be Square" and created James Hetfield and the News' "Hip to Be the Sandman"... and curiously enough, he made it work.

McClintock is no stranger to mashups and has 85 creations posted on his YouTube channel. Find out more about McClintock on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.