Your Montreal guide to Record Store Day Drops 2021
The 2021 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) will once again take place in the form of "RSD Drops" over the course of 2 days: June 12 and July 17.
The idea is still to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music.
Record Store Day was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.
OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL
- Aux 33 Tours, 1373 Mont Royal East
- Atom Heart, 364 Sherbrooke East
- Beatnick, 3770 St. Denis
- Freeson Rock, 1477 Mont Royal East
- Le Vacarme, 6250 St. Hubert
- L'Indicatif, 261 15e rue, Laval
- Fréquences, 502 Mondor, Saint-Hyacinthe
- Marché du Disque, 3200 Laframboise, Saint-Hyacinthe
- Le Noise, 151 Richelieu, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
- Sunrise Records, various locations
Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.
ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL
- Encore Books and Records, 5670 Sherbrooke West
- Cheap Thrills, 2044 Metcalfe
- BBAM! Gallery, 808 Atwater
- L'Oblique, 4333 Rivard
- Le Pick Up, 169 des Pins East
- Sonorama, 260 Bernard West
- La Rama, 77 Bernard West
- Les Bons Débarras, 4646 Wellington, Verdun
- Paul Boutique, 112 Mont Royal East
- Death of Vinyl, 6442 St. Laurent
- Le 180g, 6409 Papineau
- Sonik, 4050 Berri
- Phonopolis, 207 Bernard West
- Phonopolis West, 300 Bord du Lac, Pointe Claire
- Sound Central, 4486 Coloniale
SPECIAL RELEASES
Here are some of the special releases you may come across at participating stores in Montreal:
|
Artist
|
Album
|
Format
|
Release Date
|AC/DC
|"Through The Mists of Time" /
"Witch's Spell"
|12" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|AIR
|People In the City
|12" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Alcatrazz
|Born Innocent
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Alestorm
|Sunset On The Golden Age (DLX Version)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Alkaline Trio
|From Here To Infirmary
|LP
|Jun 12th
|All Them Witches
|Live On The Internet
|3 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Jimmie Allen
|Hazy-O!
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Allman Brothers Band
|The Final Note
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Amigo the Devil
|Cover, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Jon Anderson
|Olias Of Sunhillow - 45th Anniversary Edition
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Animal Collective
|Prospect Hummer
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Anti-Flag
|20/20 Division
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Michel F. April
|Dead By Daylight (Official Soundtrack)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Fred Armisen
|Parade Meeting
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Avatar
|Hunter Gather
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Awolnation
|Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders
Live From 2020
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Backsliders
|Raleighwood
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Bad Omens
|Live + Unplugged
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|The Band CAMINO
|4 songs by your buds in The Band Camino
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Danny Barnes
|Dirt on the Angel
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Bastille
|Vs. (Other People's Heartache, Pt. III)
|12" Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|Beastie Boys
|Aglio E Olio
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Beat Farmers
|Glad 'N' Greasy
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Beck
|Hyperspace (2020)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Matt Bellamy
|Cryosleep
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Bjork
|BJORK X THE HAMRAHLÍÐ CHOIR
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Black Francis
|Abbabubba
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Black Sabbath
|Mob Rules
|LP Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Black Sabbath
|Heaven & Hell
|LP Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|The Blind Boys Of Alabama
|I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Tommy Bolin
|Energy II
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Boosie Badazz / Mo3
|Badazz MO3
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Born Ruffians
|Squeeze
|CD
|Jul 17th
|Born Ruffians
|Squeeze
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Brainiac
|From Dayton Ohio
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Brainiac
|Attic Tapes
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Roy Brooks
|Understanding
|3 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Brotha Lynch Hung/C-Bo
|Blocc Movement
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|the Bruisers
|The Bruisers Singles Collection 1989-1997
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Brummies
|Live from Grimeys
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Precious Bryant
|Fool Me Good
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Harold Budd
|I Know This Much Is True
(Music from the HBO series)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Bush
|Sea of Memories (10th Anniversary)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Buzzcocks
|A Different Compilation
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|C-Murder / Boosie Badazz
|Penitentiary Chances
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Canned Heat
|Canned Heat Blues Band
(Trans Gold Vinyl/Limited Anniversary Edition)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Canned Heat
|Living The Blues
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|John Carpenter & Dave Davies
|Village Of The Damned
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|DEVO's Gerald V. Casale
|AKA Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Del Casher
|Italian Stallion OST
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Shaun Cassidy
|Wasp
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Cautious Clay
|Prototype 3000
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Chemical Brothers
|The Darkness You Fear
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Chief Keef / Zaytoven
|GloToven
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Chief Keef
|Dedication
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Clash
|If Music Could Talk
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Cold War Kids
|New Age Norms: 1 + 2
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Albert Collins with the Barrelhouse
|Live
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Larry Coryell
|At The Village Gate
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Creation
|In Stereo
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Jim Croce
|“You Don't Mess Around With Jim” / “Operator (That's Not The Way It Feels)”
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Déjà vu Alternates
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Celia Cruz/Willie Colon
|Celia y Willie
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Cure
|Faith
|LP Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|The Cure
|Wild Mood Swings
|2 x LP Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper
|Live From Leimert Park
|7" Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|Czarface/MF Doom
|Meddle With Metal
|3" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Czarface
|Czar Noir
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Dave Davies
|Bug
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Miles Davis
|CHAMPIONS - Rare Miles from the Complete Jack Johnson Sessions
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Don Davis
|The Matrix--The Complete Edition
|3 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Def Leppard
|Live In Oxford
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Deftones
|“Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv Version)” / “Feiticeira (Arca Remix)”
|12" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Desmond Dekker
|King of Ska:
The Early Singles Collection, 1963 - 1966
|7" Vinyl Box Set
|Jun 12th
|Devo
|Somewhere With Devo
|LP
|Jun 12th
|El Cuarteto Patria & Manu Dibango
|Cubafrica
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Ani DiFranco
|Ani DiFranco (30th Anniversary Edition)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Dinner Party
|Dinner Party: Dessert
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Dio
|God Hates Heavy Metal
|12" Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|The Dirty Knobs
|Humdinger/Feelin High
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Dirty Heads
|Home: Phantoms of Summer
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Dirty Three
|Ocean Songs Deluxe Edition
|4 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Doors
|Morrison Hotel Sessions
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Kenny Dorham
|Quiet Kenny
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Dos
|Justamente Tres
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Dr. John, The Night Tripper
|The Sun, Moon & Herbs Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition
|3 x LP
|Jul 17th
|dvsn
|Sept 5th
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Bob Dylan
|Jokerman / I And I Remixes
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Steve Earle & The Dukes / Justin Townes Earle
|The Saint of Lost Causes
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Earthgang
|Strays With Rabies
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|Live in Liverpool
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Paul Edward-Francis
|Blood of Zeus
(Music From the Netflix Original Anime Series)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Electric Wizard
|Time To Die
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Emerson, Lake & Palmer
|Tarkus
|12" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Engine Kid
|Everything Left Inside
|6 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Escape The Fate
|Chemical Warfare: B-Sides
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Evanescence
|The Open Door
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Bill Evans
|Behind The Dikes - The 1969 Netherlands Recordings
|3 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Fallujah
|The Harvest Wombs
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Fàshiön
|Pröduct Perfect
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Fear
|The Record
|LP / 7in
|Jul 17th
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Original Grooves: Ella in Berlin
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Fixx
|Reach The Beach
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Flamin' Groovies
|Bucket of Brains
|10" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Flaming Lips
|The Soft Bulletin Companion
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Fleet Foxes
|“Can I Believe You” /
“Wading in Waist-High Water”
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|John Fogerty
|Blue Ridge Rangers EP
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Fontaines D.C.
|Live at Kilmainham Gaol
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Jeffrey Dean Foster
|I'm Starting To Bleed
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Frankie and the Witch Fingers
|Brain Telephone
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Aretha Franklin
|Oh Me Oh My: Aretha Live in Philly 1972
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Ruthann Friedman
|Hurried Life: Lost Recordings, 1965-1971
|LP
|Jul 17th
|From First To Last
|Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Twenty One Pilots
|Location Sessions
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Fun Lovin' Criminals
|Scooby Snacks (25th Anniversary Edition)
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Future
|EVOL (5th Anniversary)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Rory Gallagher
|Cleveland Calling Pt. 2
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Garbage
|No Gods No Masters
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Nubya Garcia
|SOURCE ≡ OUR DANCE
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Jerry Garcia Band
|Jerry Garcia Band (30th Anniversary)
|5 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Genesis
|Live at Knebworth 1990
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Bobbie Gentry
|The Windows of the World
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
|Pinata: The 1984 Version
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Glitch Mob
|Drink the Sea / Drink the Sea
(Ambient Version)
|3 x LP
|Jun 12th
|God Forbid
|Determination
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Gorillaz
|G Collection
|Box Set
|Jul 17th
|Ariana Grande
|k bye for now (swt live)
|3 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Ariana Grande
|k bye for now (swt live)
|2 x CD
|Jun 12th
|Grateful Dead
|Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72
|6 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Al Green
|Give Me More Love
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Green Jelly
|333
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell
|Shrek (Original Motion Picture Score)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Groundhogs
|Who Will Save The World?
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Gruntruck
|Push
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Dave Grusin
|The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)
|LP Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Vince Guaraldi Trio
|Baseball Theme
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Gun Club
|The Birth The Death The Ghost
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Sammy Hagar & The Circle
|Heavy Metal (Live)
|12" Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|Haim feat. Taylor Swift
|Gasoline
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Hall & Oates
|Voices
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Col. Bruce Hampton
|Arkansas
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller
|In Harmony
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Donny Hathaway
|Donny Hathaway Live
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Hawkwind
|Greasy Truckers Party
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Mayer Hawthorne
|Impressions
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|The Heartbreakers
|L.A.M.F. - the found '77 masters
|LP
|Jul 17th
|(Hed) P.E.
|Best of Suburban Noize Years
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Richard Hell And the Voidoids
|Destiny Street Demos
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Kristin Hersh
|Wyatt At The Coyote Palace
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
|Back The Way We Came Vol. 1 (2011 -2021)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|High Pulp
|Mutual Attraction Vol. 2
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey
|Our Back Pages
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Hooverphonic
|A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular: Remixes
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|James Horner
|Aliens - Original Soundtrack
(35th Anniversary Edition)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Hot Tuna
|America's Choice
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Ben Howard
|Variations Vol. 1
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The HU
|Sad But True & Wolf Totem
|7" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|I Don't Know How But They Found Me
|RAZZMATAZZ (B-Sides)
|10" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Ihsahn
|After
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Infamous Stringdusters
|Undercover
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Integrity
|Cradle To The Grave
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Jaded Hearts Club
|Live at the 100 Club
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Sarah Jarosz
|I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For/
my future
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Jeezy
|Thug Motivation: The Collection
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Jefferson Airplane
|Acid, Incense and Balloons: RSD-Collected Gems From The Golden Era Of Flight
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Jehnny Beth
|BBC Session
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Bobo Jenkins
|My All New Life Story
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Elton John
|Regimental Sgt. Zippo
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Willie Jones
|Right Now
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Janis Joplin
|Pearl (Picture Disc)
|LP Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Majid Jordan
|Majid Jordan
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Judas Priest
|Best Of
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Juicy J
|The Hustle Continues
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Just Ice
|Back To The Old School:
35th Anniversary Edition
|LP
|Jul 17th
|jxdn
|Angels & Demons/Driver's License
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|K.Flay
|Don't Judge A Song By Its Cover
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Karen O & Willie Nelson
|Under Pressure
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Jorma Kaukonen & John Hurlbut
|The River Flows Vol. 2
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Keane
|Dirt EP
|LP
|Jul 17th
|King's X
|Tape Head
|LP
|Jul 17th
|King's X
|Please Come Home... Mr. Bulbous
|LP
|Jul 17th
|King's X
|Manic Moonlight
|LP
|Jul 17th
|The Kinks
|Percy
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Rahsaan Roland Kirk
|Live at Ronnie Scott's, London 1963
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Kmd
|Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Fela Kuti
|Open & Close
|LP
|Jun 12th
|L7
|The Beauty Process--Triple Platinum
(25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|La Femme
|“Runway” / “Me Suive”
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Lady Gaga
|Chromatica
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Lamb Of God
|As The Palaces Burn
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Harold Land
|Westward Bound!
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Mark Lanegan
|Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras and Oddities)
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Daniel Lanois
|Heavy Sun
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Peggy Lee
|World Broadcast Recordings 1955, Vol. 1
|LP
|Jul 17th
|The Lemonheads
|Hate Your Friends
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Lillingtons
|The Backchannel Broadcast:
20th Anniversary Edition
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Linkin Park
|Meteora
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Charles Lloyd
|Manhattan Stories
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Kenny Loggins
|At The Movies
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Suede (The London Suede)
|Love & Poison
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Love Spit Love
|Trysome Eatone
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Love
|Everybody's Gotta Live
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Lupe Fiasco
|HOUSE EP
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Lupe Fiasco
|Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor Series
|Jun 12th
|April March
|In Cinerama
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush
|Real Live! Vol. 2
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|John Martyn
|The Church With One Bell
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Mastodon
|Fallen Torches
|12" Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet
|Polka Live
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Christian Mcbride
|Out Here
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Parker McCollum
|Pretty Heart
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard
|Undivided / I Called Mama (Live Acoustic)
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Maria Mckee
|High Dive
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Maria Mckee
|Live In Hamburg
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Mega Ran
|Mega Ran 9
|LP
|Jun 12th
|M.T.B. (Mehldau/Turner/Bernstein)
|Consenting Adults
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Merkules
|Apply Pressure
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Jim Messina
|The Dragsters
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Jim Messina
|The Dragsters
|CD
|Jun 12th
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1
(1963-1967): Highlights
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Joey Molland
|Be True To Yourself
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Thelonious Monk
|Palo Alto: The Custodian's Mix
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Monkees
|Missing Links Volume 1
|LP
|Jul 17th
|The Monkees
|Missing Links Volume 2
|LP
|Jul 17th
|The Monkees
|Missing Links Volume 3
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Kip Moore
|Live From Grimey's Nashville
|Jul 17th
|R. Stevie Moore
|On Earth
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Ennio Morricone
|The Blue-Eyed Bandit
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Motley Crue
|40th Anniversary Cassette Box Set
|Cassette
|Jun 12th
|Motorhead
|St Valentine's Day Massacre
|10" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|Mr. Big
|Lean Into It
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Mudhoney/Meat Puppets
|“Warning” / “One of These Days”
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Mulatu
|Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Nada Surf
|Cycle Through
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Me'Shell NdegéOcello
|Peace Beyond Passion Dlx Ed.
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Negative Space
|Hard, Heavy, Mean & Evil
|CD
|Jun 12th
|Negative Space
|Hard, Heavy, Mean & Evil
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Negative Approach
|Tied Down Demo
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Neon Christ
|1984
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Randy Newman
|Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums
|Box Set
|Jul 17th
|Noctorum
|Sparks Lane
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Notorious BIG
|Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|O.A.R.
|Stories Of A Stranger
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Sinead O'Connor
|Live in Rotterdam 1990
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Johnny O'Donnell
featuring Van Dyke Parks
|"Cats" b/w "Funny Face"
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Conor Oberst
|Ruminations (Expanded Edition)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Ocean Colour Scene
|Saturday
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|The Fall Into Time
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|Zones Without People
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|Betrayed In The Octagon
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|Russian Mind
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|Drawn and Quartered
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Opeth
|Morningrise
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Orange Goblin
|Eulogy For The Damned
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Paul Ortíz y la Orquesta Son
|Los Que Son
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Robert Palmer
|Sneaking Sally Through The Alley
(180 Gram Emerald Green)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Charlie Parker
|Bird In LA
|4 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Charlie Parker
|Bird In LA
|2 x CD
|Jul 17th
|PARTYNEXTDOOR
|PARTYNEXTDOOR
Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set
|Box Set
|Jul 17th
|Johnny Paycheck
|Uncovered: The First Recordings
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Don Peake
|The People Under The Stairs
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Pearl Jam
|Alive
|Cassette
|Jul 17th
|Pearl Jam
|Alive
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Ann Peebles
|This Is Ann Peebles
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Pepper
|In With The Old
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Perfume Genius
|IMMEDIATELY Remixes
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Lee Perry
|Roast Fish, Collie Weed, Corn Bread
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Tom Petty
|Angel Dream
(Music from the Motion Picture She's the One)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Pink Freud
|Piano Forte Brutto Netto (Deluxe)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Robert Plant
|Live at Knebworth 1990
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Police
|Live! Vol. 1: Boston 1979
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Police
|Live! Vol. 2: Atlanta 1983
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Iggy Pop
|Live At The Channel Boston
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Prince
|The Truth
|LP
|Jun 12th
|John Prine
|Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated By Indie Record Stores
|LP
|Jul 17th
|John Prine
|Live At The Other End, December 1975
|4 x LP
|Jul 17th
|John Prine
|Live At The Other End, December 1975
|2 x CD
|Jul 17th
|Richard Pryor
|Richard Pryor
|12" Picture Disc
|Jul 17th
|PVRIS
|Use Me (Deluxe EP)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Suzi Quatro
|Live & Kickin (2021 Mix)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Queen + Adam Lambert,
Freddie Mercury
|Live Around the World /
Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Salah Ragab
|Egyptian Jazz
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Rage Against The Machine
|The Battle of Mexico City
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Joey Ramone
|Don't Worry About Me
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Ramones
|triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, July 8, 1980
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Raven
|Back To Ohio Blues
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|The Raybeats
|The Lost Philip Glass Sessions
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Lou Reed
|Set The Twilight Reeling
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Renaldo & The Loaf
|Long Time Coming: Live In Vienna
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Replacements
|The Pleasure's All Yours:
Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Residents
|Leftovers Again!?!
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Keith Richards
|Wicked As It Seems Live
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Jonathan Richman
|Having A Party With Jonathan Richman
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Rolling Stones
|A Bigger Bang
|10" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Rolling Stones
|Hot Rocks (50th Anniversary Edition)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Round Robin and Brimstone
|Round Robin and Brimstone
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Royce Da 5'9
|The Allegory
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Jeff Russo
|The Umbrella Academy, Season 2
(Music From Netflix Original Series)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Saigon
|Greatest Story Never Told
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones
|Half The City Live
|LP
|Jul 17th
|St Vincent
|Piggy/Sad But True
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|The Feeling Of Love
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Michael Schenker Group
|Live In Manchester 1980
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Schoolly D
|The Real Hardcore
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Selecter
|Live in Coventry 1979
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Senses Fail
|Let It Enfold You
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Sigh
|Heir To Despair
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Sisters Of Mercy
|BBC Sessions
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Skeletal Family
|The Singles Plus (1983-85)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Sleeping With Sirens
|How It Feels To Be Lost (Deluxe)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Slightly Stoopid
|Live At Roberto's TRI Studios
|4 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Slum Village
|Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Sly & Robbie, Roots Radics
|The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Small Faces
|Complete Greatest Hits!
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Smoke DZA
|Rugby Thompson
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Soen
|The Undiscovered Lotus
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Squirrel Nut Zippers
|Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Chris Stamey & The Fellow Travelers
|Music From The Song Book:
A Brand New Shade Of Blue
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Candi Staton
|Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness
(The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Steely Dan
|Two Against Nature
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Steely Dan
|Everything Must Go
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Cat Stevens/Yusuf
|Songs From Harold & Maude
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Stillwater
|Stillwater Demos EP
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Lindsey Stirling
|Lose You Now
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Joe Strummer
|Junco Partner (Acoustic)
|12" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|The Struts
|Strange Days
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Stryper
|God Damn Evil
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Styles P
|Float
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Styx
|The Same Stardust EP
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Sublime
|Sublime Meets Scientist &
Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Sublime
|Sublime Meets Scientist &
Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.
|CD
|Jun 12th
|Suicide
|Cheree
|10" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Donna Summer
|Bad Girls
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Joe Sumner
|Hope
|7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Super Furry Animals
|Ice Hockey Hair EP
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Supergrass
|Going Out
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Sweet
|Platinum Rare
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Swollen Members
|Ten Years of Turmoil Greatest Hits
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|The Sword
|Age of Winters -- 15th Anniversary Edition
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Tad
|Inhaler
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Tangerine Dream
|Live At The Reims Cathedral
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Tears For Fears
|Live At Massey Hall
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Texas featuring Wu-Tang Clan
|Hi
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Thai Elephant Orchestra
|Thai Elephant Orchestra
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Thrice
|To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Toby Redd
|In The Light
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Tom Tom Club
|The Good The Bad And The Funky
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Toots & The Maytals
|Funky Kingston
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Triumph
|Allied Forces 40th Anniversary
|LP Box Set
|Jun 12th
|Tune-Yards
|W H O K I L L
|LP
|Jun 12th
|William Tyler
|New Vanitas
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|U2
|Fire (40th Anniversary Edition)
|12" Picture Disc
|Jun 12th
|UFO
|Mother Mary/This Kid's
|10" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Ultravox
|Vienna (Steven Wilson Remix)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Ultravox
|Vienna (Steven Wilson Remix)
|2 x CD
|Jul 17th
|Urban Renewal Project
|Posse Comitatvs #1: Border's Edge
|7" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Uriah Heep
|The Magician's Birthday
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Above The Rim
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Behind The Dykes 2: More Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966-1971
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Brown Acid Ten Heavy Hits Vol. 1
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967 (U.K. Collection)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes 1958-1964 (U.K. Collection)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Chicago/The Blues/Today!
|3 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Dedicated To You: Lowrider Love
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Demoitis Vol.1
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Funk 70
|5 x 7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Get It!
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Golden Gate Groove: The Sound Of Philadelphia Live In San Francisco 1973
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Having A Party: Sun Records Curated by Record Store Day
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|I Mean Alarmed: The Toulon-Pedro Connect
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Just Leg It!!!
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Kiss My Ass Goodbye (John Prine tribute)
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (20th Anniversary Golden Triangle Vinyl Edition)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|A Tribute to Curtis Mayfield
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Mochilla Presents Timeless: Suite For Ma Dukes
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Ocean's Eleven -- Music From The Motion Picture
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Other Music Soundtrack
|LP / DVD
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Penrose Showcase Vol. I
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Psyché France Vol.7
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Rough Guide To Booze & Blues
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Rough Guide To Blues Behind Bars
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Rough Guide To Gamblin' & Ramblin' Blues
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Songs from The Astral Plane, Vol. 1: A Tribute to Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Songs For You, Vol. 1
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Songs For You, Vol. 2
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Soul Slabs Vol. 3
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Stitched Up & Shaken
|12" Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Studio One Ska Fire!
|5 x 7" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Studio One Soul
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Various Artists
|Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records
|CD
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Tribute to Repo Man
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Truth To Power Project
|3 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Various Artists
|Willie Nelson American Outlaw (Live At Bridgestone Arena / 2019)
|Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|VAST
|Music For People
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Veldt
|The Veldt
|Vinyl
|Jun 12th
|The Verlaines
|Live at the Windsor Castle, Auckland, May 1986
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Arthur Verocai
|Mochilla Presents Timeless: Arthur Verocai
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Vinyl Nation
|Vinyl Nation
|Blu-Ray
|Jun 12th
|Vitamin String Quartet
|Vitamin String Quartet Performs My Chemical Romance
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Wailing Souls
|Wailing
|2 x 12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|War
|The Vinyl: 1971-1975
|5 x LP
|Jul 17th
|M. Ward
|End of Amnesia
(20 Year Anniversary Remaster)
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Warpaint
|The Fool (Andrew Weatherall Remixes)
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Wasted Youth
|Reagan's in
|LP
|Jun 12th
|The Waterboys
|How Long Will I Love You (2021 Remix)
|12" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Wax Poetic
|Wax Poetic
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|The Who
|Face Dances -- 40th
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Barney Wilen
|La Note Bleue
|LP
|Jul 17th
|Amy Winehouse
|Remixes
|2 x LP
|Jul 17th
|Jonathan Winters
|Unearthed
|3 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Wipers
|Youth of America -- Anniversary Edition
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Link Wray
|Sings And Plays Guitar
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Link Wray
|Sings And Plays Guitar
|CD
|Jun 12th
|Steve Wynn
|Dekād--Rare & Unreleased Recordings
1995-2005
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|Weird Al' Yankovic
|Beat on the Brat
|3" Vinyl
|Jul 17th
|Pete Yorn
|Pete Yorn Sings The Classics
|LP
|Jun 12th
|Warren Zevon
|Preludes
|2 x LP
|Jun 12th
|The Zombies
|Oddities & Extras
|LP
|Jun 12th