Your Montreal guide to Record Store Day Drops 2021

rsdgeneric

The 2021 edition of Record Store Day (RSD) will once again take place in the form of "RSD Drops" over the course of 2 days: June 12 and July 17.

The idea is still to celebrate independent brick and mortar record stores, their owners, employees, customers, as well as the artists behind the music.

Record Store Day was launched in 2007 by a collective of independent record store owners and employees. More information is available at RecordStoreDayCanada.ca.

OFFICIAL PARTICIPATING STORES IN MONTREAL

Note: Some stores may have special hours for RSD Drops.

ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT RECORD STORES IN MONTREAL

SPECIAL RELEASES

Here are some of the special releases you may come across at participating stores in Montreal:

Artist

Album

Format

Release Date
AC/DC "Through The Mists of Time" /
"Witch's Spell"		 12" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
AIR People In the City 12" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Alcatrazz Born Innocent 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Alestorm Sunset On The Golden Age (DLX Version) 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Alkaline Trio From Here To Infirmary LP  Jun 12th
All Them Witches Live On The Internet 3 x LP  Jul 17th
Jimmie Allen Hazy-O! Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Allman Brothers Band The Final Note 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Amigo the Devil Cover, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides LP  Jul 17th
Jon Anderson Olias Of Sunhillow - 45th Anniversary Edition LP  Jul 17th
Animal Collective Prospect Hummer 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Anti-Flag 20/20 Division LP  Jun 12th
Michel F. April Dead By Daylight (Official Soundtrack) LP  Jul 17th
Fred Armisen Parade Meeting Vinyl  Jul 17th
Avatar Hunter Gather 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Awolnation Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders
Live From 2020		 LP  Jun 12th
The Backsliders Raleighwood Vinyl  Jul 17th
Bad Omens Live + Unplugged 2 x LP  Jul 17th
The Band CAMINO 4 songs by your buds in The Band Camino 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Danny Barnes Dirt on the Angel 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Bastille Vs. (Other People's Heartache, Pt. III) 12" Picture Disc  Jul 17th
Beastie Boys Aglio E Olio LP  Jul 17th
Beat Farmers Glad 'N' Greasy Vinyl  Jul 17th
Beck Hyperspace (2020) LP  Jun 12th
Matt Bellamy Cryosleep LP  Jul 17th
Bjork BJORK X THE HAMRAHLÍÐ CHOIR 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Black Francis Abbabubba LP  Jun 12th
Black Sabbath Mob Rules LP Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Black Sabbath Heaven & Hell LP Picture Disc  Jun 12th
The Blind Boys Of Alabama I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Tommy Bolin Energy II Vinyl  Jun 12th
Boosie Badazz / Mo3 Badazz MO3 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Born Ruffians Squeeze CD  Jul 17th
Born Ruffians Squeeze LP  Jul 17th
Brainiac From Dayton Ohio 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Brainiac Attic Tapes 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Roy Brooks Understanding 3 x LP  Jul 17th
Brotha Lynch Hung/C-Bo Blocc Movement 2 x LP  Jun 12th
the Bruisers The Bruisers Singles Collection 1989-1997 2 x LP  Jun 12th
The Brummies Live from Grimeys LP  Jun 12th
Precious Bryant Fool Me Good LP  Jun 12th
Harold Budd I Know This Much Is True
(Music from the HBO series)		 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Bush Sea of Memories (10th Anniversary) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Buzzcocks A Different Compilation 2 x LP  Jun 12th
C-Murder / Boosie Badazz Penitentiary Chances 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Canned Heat Canned Heat Blues Band
(Trans Gold Vinyl/Limited Anniversary Edition)		 LP  Jun 12th
Canned Heat Living The Blues 2 x LP  Jul 17th
John Carpenter & Dave Davies Village Of The Damned
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)		 2 x LP  Jun 12th
DEVO's Gerald V. Casale AKA Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers LP  Jun 12th
Del Casher Italian Stallion OST LP  Jul 17th
Shaun Cassidy Wasp LP  Jul 17th
Cautious Clay Prototype 3000 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Chemical Brothers The Darkness You Fear 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Chief Keef / Zaytoven GloToven LP  Jun 12th
Chief Keef Dedication 2 x LP  Jun 12th
The Clash If Music Could Talk 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Cold War Kids New Age Norms: 1 + 2 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Albert Collins with the Barrelhouse Live LP  Jun 12th
Larry Coryell At The Village Gate LP  Jun 12th
The Creation In Stereo 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Jim Croce “You Don't Mess Around With Jim” / “Operator (That's Not The Way It Feels)” Vinyl  Jun 12th
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Déjà vu Alternates LP  Jul 17th
Celia Cruz/Willie Colon Celia y Willie LP  Jun 12th
The Cure Faith LP Picture Disc  Jun 12th
The Cure Wild Mood Swings 2 x LP Picture Disc  Jul 17th
Denzel Curry & Robert Glasper Live From Leimert Park 7" Picture Disc  Jul 17th
Czarface/MF Doom Meddle With Metal 3" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Czarface Czar Noir LP  Jul 17th
Dave Davies Bug 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Miles Davis CHAMPIONS - Rare Miles from the Complete Jack Johnson Sessions LP  Jul 17th
Don Davis The Matrix--The Complete Edition 3 x LP  Jul 17th
Def Leppard Live In Oxford 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Deftones “Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv Version)” / “Feiticeira (Arca Remix)” 12" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Desmond Dekker King of Ska:
The Early Singles Collection, 1963 - 1966		 7" Vinyl Box Set  Jun 12th
Devo Somewhere With Devo LP  Jun 12th
El Cuarteto Patria & Manu Dibango Cubafrica LP  Jun 12th
Ani DiFranco Ani DiFranco (30th Anniversary Edition) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Dinner Party Dinner Party: Dessert LP  Jul 17th
Dio God Hates Heavy Metal 12" Picture Disc  Jul 17th
The Dirty Knobs Humdinger/Feelin High 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Dirty Heads Home: Phantoms of Summer LP  Jun 12th
Dirty Three Ocean Songs Deluxe Edition 4 x LP  Jun 12th
The Doors Morrison Hotel Sessions 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny LP  Jun 12th
Dos Justamente Tres LP  Jul 17th
Dr. John, The Night Tripper The Sun, Moon & Herbs Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition 3 x LP  Jul 17th
dvsn Sept 5th 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Bob Dylan Jokerman / I And I Remixes 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Steve Earle & The Dukes / Justin Townes Earle The Saint of Lost Causes 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Earthgang Strays With Rabies 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Echo & The Bunnymen Live in Liverpool 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Paul Edward-Francis Blood of Zeus
(Music From the Netflix Original Anime Series)		 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Electric Wizard Time To Die 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Emerson, Lake & Palmer Tarkus 12" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Engine Kid Everything Left Inside 6 x LP  Jun 12th
Escape The Fate Chemical Warfare: B-Sides Vinyl  Jun 12th
Evanescence The Open Door 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Bill Evans Behind The Dikes - The 1969 Netherlands Recordings 3 x LP  Jul 17th
Fallujah The Harvest Wombs LP  Jul 17th
Fàshiön Pröduct Perfect LP  Jun 12th
Fear The Record LP / 7in  Jul 17th
Ella Fitzgerald Original Grooves: Ella in Berlin 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Fixx Reach The Beach LP  Jun 12th
The Flamin' Groovies Bucket of Brains 10" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Flaming Lips The Soft Bulletin Companion 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Fleet Foxes “Can I Believe You” /
“Wading in Waist-High Water”		 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
John Fogerty Blue Ridge Rangers EP 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Fontaines D.C. Live at Kilmainham Gaol LP  Jun 12th
Jeffrey Dean Foster I'm Starting To Bleed Vinyl  Jun 12th
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Brain Telephone LP  Jun 12th
Aretha Franklin Oh Me Oh My: Aretha Live in Philly 1972 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Ruthann Friedman Hurried Life: Lost Recordings, 1965-1971 LP  Jul 17th
From First To Last Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count LP  Jul 17th
Twenty One Pilots Location Sessions 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Fun Lovin' Criminals Scooby Snacks (25th Anniversary Edition) 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Future EVOL (5th Anniversary) LP  Jul 17th
Rory Gallagher Cleveland Calling Pt. 2 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Garbage No Gods No Masters LP  Jun 12th
Nubya Garcia SOURCE ≡ OUR DANCE LP  Jun 12th
Jerry Garcia Band Jerry Garcia Band (30th Anniversary) 5 x LP  Jul 17th
Genesis Live at Knebworth 1990 LP  Jun 12th
Bobbie Gentry The Windows of the World LP  Jul 17th
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Pinata: The 1984 Version LP  Jun 12th
The Glitch Mob Drink the Sea / Drink the Sea
(Ambient Version)		 3 x LP  Jun 12th
God Forbid Determination LP  Jul 17th
Gorillaz G Collection Box Set  Jul 17th
Ariana Grande k bye for now (swt live) 3 x LP  Jun 12th
Ariana Grande k bye for now (swt live) 2 x CD  Jun 12th
Grateful Dead Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72 6 x LP  Jun 12th
Al Green Give Me More Love LP  Jun 12th
Green Jelly 333 LP  Jul 17th
Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell Shrek (Original Motion Picture Score) LP  Jun 12th
The Groundhogs Who Will Save The World? LP  Jun 12th
Gruntruck Push 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Dave Grusin The Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score) LP Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Vince Guaraldi Trio Baseball Theme 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Gun Club The Birth The Death The Ghost LP  Jul 17th
Sammy Hagar & The Circle Heavy Metal (Live) 12" Picture Disc  Jul 17th
Haim feat. Taylor Swift Gasoline 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Hall & Oates Voices LP  Jul 17th
Col. Bruce Hampton Arkansas 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller In Harmony 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Donny Hathaway Donny Hathaway Live LP  Jun 12th
Hawkwind Greasy Truckers Party 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Mayer Hawthorne Impressions Vinyl  Jul 17th
The Heartbreakers L.A.M.F. - the found '77 masters LP  Jul 17th
(Hed) P.E. Best of Suburban Noize Years LP  Jul 17th
Richard Hell And the Voidoids Destiny Street Demos LP  Jun 12th
Kristin Hersh Wyatt At The Coyote Palace 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Back The Way We Came Vol. 1 (2011 -2021) LP  Jun 12th
High Pulp Mutual Attraction Vol. 2 Vinyl  Jun 12th
Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey Our Back Pages LP  Jun 12th
Hooverphonic A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular: Remixes Vinyl  Jun 12th
James Horner Aliens - Original Soundtrack
(35th Anniversary Edition)		 LP  Jul 17th
Hot Tuna America's Choice LP  Jul 17th
Ben Howard Variations Vol. 1 LP  Jun 12th
The HU Sad But True & Wolf Totem 7" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
I Don't Know How But They Found Me RAZZMATAZZ (B-Sides) 10" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Ihsahn After 2 x LP  Jun 12th
The Infamous Stringdusters Undercover LP  Jul 17th
Integrity Cradle To The Grave 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Jaded Hearts Club Live at the 100 Club LP  Jun 12th
Sarah Jarosz I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For/
my future		 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Jeezy Thug Motivation: The Collection 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Jefferson Airplane Acid, Incense and Balloons: RSD-Collected Gems From The Golden Era Of Flight LP  Jun 12th
Jehnny Beth BBC Session 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Bobo Jenkins My All New Life Story LP  Jun 12th
Elton John Regimental Sgt. Zippo LP  Jun 12th
Willie Jones Right Now LP  Jul 17th
Janis Joplin Pearl (Picture Disc) LP Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Majid Jordan Majid Jordan 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Judas Priest Best Of 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Juicy J The Hustle Continues 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Just Ice Back To The Old School:
35th Anniversary Edition		 LP  Jul 17th
jxdn Angels & Demons/Driver's License 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
K.Flay Don't Judge A Song By Its Cover 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Karen O & Willie Nelson Under Pressure 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Jorma Kaukonen & John Hurlbut The River Flows Vol. 2 LP  Jul 17th
Keane Dirt EP LP  Jul 17th
King's X Tape Head LP  Jul 17th
King's X Please Come Home... Mr. Bulbous LP  Jul 17th
King's X Manic Moonlight LP  Jul 17th
The Kinks Percy LP  Jun 12th
Rahsaan Roland Kirk Live at Ronnie Scott's, London 1963 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Kmd Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Fela Kuti Open & Close LP  Jun 12th
L7 The Beauty Process--Triple Platinum
(25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)		 LP  Jun 12th
La Femme “Runway” / “Me Suive” 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Lady Gaga Chromatica LP  Jun 12th
Lamb Of God As The Palaces Burn LP  Jul 17th
Harold Land Westward Bound! 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Mark Lanegan Here Comes That Weird Chill (Methamphetamine Blues, Extras and Oddities) Vinyl  Jun 12th
Daniel Lanois Heavy Sun LP  Jun 12th
Peggy Lee World Broadcast Recordings 1955, Vol. 1 LP  Jul 17th
The Lemonheads Hate Your Friends LP  Jun 12th
The Lillingtons The Backchannel Broadcast:
20th Anniversary Edition		 LP  Jul 17th
Linkin Park Meteora 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Charles Lloyd Manhattan Stories 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Kenny Loggins At The Movies LP  Jun 12th
Suede (The London Suede) Love & Poison 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Love Spit Love Trysome Eatone LP  Jun 12th
Love Everybody's Gotta Live Vinyl  Jul 17th
Lupe Fiasco HOUSE EP Vinyl  Jun 12th
Lupe Fiasco Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor Series    Jun 12th
April March In Cinerama LP  Jul 17th
Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush Real Live! Vol. 2 2 x LP  Jul 17th
John Martyn The Church With One Bell LP  Jul 17th
Mastodon Fallen Torches 12" Picture Disc  Jul 17th
Wojtek Mazolewski Quintet Polka Live LP  Jul 17th
Christian Mcbride Out Here 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Parker McCollum Pretty Heart Vinyl  Jun 12th
Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard Undivided / I Called Mama (Live Acoustic) 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Maria Mckee High Dive 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Maria Mckee Live In Hamburg 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Mega Ran Mega Ran 9 LP  Jun 12th
M.T.B. (Mehldau/Turner/Bernstein) Consenting Adults 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Merkules Apply Pressure LP  Jun 12th
Jim Messina The Dragsters LP  Jun 12th
Jim Messina The Dragsters CD  Jun 12th
Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1
(1963-1967): Highlights		 LP  Jun 12th
Joey Molland Be True To Yourself LP  Jul 17th
Thelonious Monk Palo Alto: The Custodian's Mix LP  Jun 12th
The Monkees Missing Links Volume 1 LP  Jul 17th
The Monkees Missing Links Volume 2 LP  Jul 17th
The Monkees Missing Links Volume 3 LP  Jul 17th
Kip Moore Live From Grimey's Nashville    Jul 17th
R. Stevie Moore On Earth 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Ennio Morricone The Blue-Eyed Bandit
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)		 LP  Jul 17th
Motley Crue 40th Anniversary Cassette Box Set Cassette  Jun 12th
Motorhead St Valentine's Day Massacre 10" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
Mr. Big Lean Into It LP  Jul 17th
Mudhoney/Meat Puppets “Warning” / “One of These Days” 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Mulatu Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Nada Surf Cycle Through 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Me'Shell NdegéOcello Peace Beyond Passion Dlx Ed. 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Negative Space Hard, Heavy, Mean & Evil CD  Jun 12th
Negative Space Hard, Heavy, Mean & Evil LP  Jun 12th
Negative Approach Tied Down Demo LP  Jun 12th
Neon Christ 1984 LP  Jun 12th
Randy Newman Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums Box Set  Jul 17th
Noctorum Sparks Lane LP  Jun 12th
The Notorious BIG Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter 2 x LP  Jun 12th
O.A.R. Stories Of A Stranger 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Sinead O'Connor Live in Rotterdam 1990 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Johnny O'Donnell
featuring Van Dyke Parks		 "Cats" b/w "Funny Face" 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Conor Oberst Ruminations (Expanded Edition) 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Ocean Colour Scene Saturday LP  Jun 12th
Oneohtrix Point Never The Fall Into Time LP  Jun 12th
Oneohtrix Point Never Zones Without People LP  Jun 12th
Oneohtrix Point Never Betrayed In The Octagon LP  Jun 12th
Oneohtrix Point Never Russian Mind LP  Jun 12th
Oneohtrix Point Never Drawn and Quartered LP  Jun 12th
Opeth Morningrise 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Orange Goblin Eulogy For The Damned LP  Jun 12th
Paul Ortíz y la Orquesta Son Los Que Son LP  Jul 17th
Robert Palmer Sneaking Sally Through The Alley
(180 Gram Emerald Green)		 LP  Jun 12th
Charlie Parker Bird In LA 4 x LP  Jul 17th
Charlie Parker Bird In LA 2 x CD  Jul 17th
PARTYNEXTDOOR PARTYNEXTDOOR
Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set		 Box Set  Jul 17th
Johnny Paycheck Uncovered: The First Recordings LP  Jul 17th
Don Peake The People Under The Stairs LP  Jul 17th
Pearl Jam Alive Cassette  Jul 17th
Pearl Jam Alive 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Ann Peebles This Is Ann Peebles LP  Jul 17th
Pepper In With The Old LP  Jun 12th
Perfume Genius IMMEDIATELY Remixes 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Lee Perry Roast Fish, Collie Weed, Corn Bread LP  Jun 12th
Tom Petty Angel Dream
(Music from the Motion Picture She's the One)		 LP  Jun 12th
Pink Freud Piano Forte Brutto Netto (Deluxe) LP  Jul 17th
Robert Plant Live at Knebworth 1990 LP  Jun 12th
The Police Live! Vol. 1: Boston 1979 2 x LP  Jun 12th
The Police Live! Vol. 2: Atlanta 1983 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Iggy Pop Live At The Channel Boston 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Prince The Truth LP  Jun 12th
John Prine Stay Independent: The Oh Boy Years Curated By Indie Record Stores LP  Jul 17th
John Prine Live At The Other End, December 1975 4 x LP  Jul 17th
John Prine Live At The Other End, December 1975 2 x CD  Jul 17th
Richard Pryor Richard Pryor 12" Picture Disc  Jul 17th
PVRIS Use Me (Deluxe EP) LP  Jul 17th
Suzi Quatro Live & Kickin (2021 Mix) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Queen + Adam Lambert,
Freddie Mercury		 Live Around the World /
Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow		 Vinyl  Jul 17th
Salah Ragab Egyptian Jazz 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Rage Against The Machine The Battle of Mexico City 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Joey Ramone Don't Worry About Me LP  Jun 12th
Ramones triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, July 8, 1980 LP  Jul 17th
Raven Back To Ohio Blues Vinyl  Jul 17th
The Raybeats The Lost Philip Glass Sessions LP  Jun 12th
Lou Reed Set The Twilight Reeling 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Renaldo & The Loaf Long Time Coming: Live In Vienna 2 x LP  Jun 12th
The Replacements The Pleasure's All Yours:
Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates		 LP  Jun 12th
The Residents Leftovers Again!?! LP  Jun 12th
Keith Richards Wicked As It Seems Live 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Jonathan Richman Having A Party With Jonathan Richman LP  Jun 12th
The Rolling Stones A Bigger Bang 10" Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Rolling Stones Hot Rocks (50th Anniversary Edition) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Round Robin and Brimstone Round Robin and Brimstone LP  Jun 12th
Royce Da 5'9 The Allegory 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Jeff Russo The Umbrella Academy, Season 2
(Music From Netflix Original Series)		 LP  Jun 12th
Saigon Greatest Story Never Told 2 x LP  Jul 17th
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Half The City Live LP  Jul 17th
St Vincent Piggy/Sad But True 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Shintaro Sakamoto The Feeling Of Love LP  Jul 17th
Michael Schenker Group Live In Manchester 1980 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Schoolly D The Real Hardcore 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Selecter Live in Coventry 1979 LP  Jul 17th
Senses Fail Let It Enfold You LP  Jun 12th
Sigh Heir To Despair LP  Jun 12th
Sisters Of Mercy BBC Sessions LP  Jul 17th
Skeletal Family The Singles Plus (1983-85) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Sleeping With Sirens How It Feels To Be Lost (Deluxe) 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Slightly Stoopid Live At Roberto's TRI Studios 4 x LP  Jul 17th
Slum Village Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Sly & Robbie, Roots Radics The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics LP  Jun 12th
Small Faces Complete Greatest Hits! LP  Jul 17th
Smoke DZA Rugby Thompson 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Soen The Undiscovered Lotus Vinyl  Jul 17th
Squirrel Nut Zippers Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon LP  Jul 17th
Chris Stamey & The Fellow Travelers Music From The Song Book:
A Brand New Shade Of Blue		 LP  Jul 17th
Candi Staton Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness
(The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)		 LP  Jul 17th
Steely Dan Two Against Nature 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Steely Dan Everything Must Go LP  Jun 12th
Cat Stevens/Yusuf Songs From Harold & Maude LP  Jul 17th
Stillwater Stillwater Demos EP LP  Jun 12th
Lindsey Stirling Lose You Now Vinyl  Jul 17th
Joe Strummer Junco Partner (Acoustic) 12" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
The Struts Strange Days LP  Jun 12th
Stryper God Damn Evil LP  Jun 12th
Styles P Float 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Styx The Same Stardust EP Vinyl  Jun 12th
Sublime Sublime Meets Scientist &
Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.		 LP  Jun 12th
Sublime Sublime Meets Scientist &
Mad Professor Inna L.B.C.		 CD  Jun 12th
Suicide Cheree 10" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Donna Summer Bad Girls 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Joe Sumner Hope 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Super Furry Animals Ice Hockey Hair EP Vinyl  Jun 12th
Supergrass Going Out Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Sweet Platinum Rare 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Swollen Members Ten Years of Turmoil Greatest Hits 2 x LP  Jul 17th
The Sword Age of Winters -- 15th Anniversary Edition LP  Jun 12th
Tad Inhaler LP  Jul 17th
Tangerine Dream Live At The Reims Cathedral 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Tears For Fears Live At Massey Hall 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Texas featuring Wu-Tang Clan Hi 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Thai Elephant Orchestra Thai Elephant Orchestra LP  Jul 17th
Thrice To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere LP  Jun 12th
Toby Redd In The Light LP  Jul 17th
Tom Tom Club The Good The Bad And The Funky LP  Jun 12th
Toots & The Maytals Funky Kingston LP  Jun 12th
Triumph Allied Forces 40th Anniversary LP Box Set  Jun 12th
Tune-Yards W H O K I L L LP  Jun 12th
William Tyler New Vanitas Vinyl  Jun 12th
U2 Fire (40th Anniversary Edition) 12" Picture Disc  Jun 12th
UFO Mother Mary/This Kid's 10" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Ultravox Vienna (Steven Wilson Remix) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Ultravox Vienna (Steven Wilson Remix) 2 x CD  Jul 17th
Urban Renewal Project Posse Comitatvs #1: Border's Edge 7" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Uriah Heep The Magician's Birthday LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Above The Rim 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Behind The Dykes 2: More Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966-1971 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Brown Acid Ten Heavy Hits Vol. 1 LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967 (U.K. Collection) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes 1958-1964 (U.K. Collection) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Chicago/The Blues/Today! 3 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Dedicated To You: Lowrider Love LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Demoitis Vol.1 LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Funk 70 5 x 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Various Artists Get It! 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Golden Gate Groove: The Sound Of Philadelphia Live In San Francisco 1973 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Having A Party: Sun Records Curated by Record Store Day LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists I Mean Alarmed: The Toulon-Pedro Connect 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Various Artists Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2 LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Just Leg It!!! LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Kiss My Ass Goodbye (John Prine tribute) 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (20th Anniversary Golden Triangle Vinyl Edition) 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists A Tribute to Curtis Mayfield 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Mochilla Presents Timeless: Suite For Ma Dukes 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Ocean's Eleven -- Music From The Motion Picture LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Other Music Soundtrack LP / DVD  Jun 12th
Various Artists Penrose Showcase Vol. I LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Psyché France Vol.7 LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Red Hot + Blue: A Tribute to Cole Porter 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Rough Guide To Booze & Blues LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Rough Guide To Blues Behind Bars LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Rough Guide To Gamblin' & Ramblin' Blues LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Songs from The Astral Plane, Vol. 1: A Tribute to Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Songs For You, Vol. 1 LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Songs For You, Vol. 2 LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Soul Slabs Vol. 3 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Stitched Up & Shaken 12" Vinyl  Jun 12th
Various Artists Studio One Ska Fire! 5 x 7" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Various Artists Studio One Soul 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Various Artists Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Ladies Choice: The Pen Of Swan Records CD  Jun 12th
Various Artists Tribute to Repo Man LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Truth To Power Project 3 x LP  Jun 12th
Various Artists Willie Nelson American Outlaw (Live At Bridgestone Arena / 2019) Vinyl  Jul 17th
VAST Music For People LP  Jun 12th
The Veldt The Veldt Vinyl  Jun 12th
The Verlaines Live at the Windsor Castle, Auckland, May 1986 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Arthur Verocai Mochilla Presents Timeless: Arthur Verocai 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Vinyl Nation Vinyl Nation Blu-Ray  Jun 12th
Vitamin String Quartet Vitamin String Quartet Performs My Chemical Romance LP  Jul 17th
Wailing Souls Wailing 2 x 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
War The Vinyl: 1971-1975 5 x LP  Jul 17th
M. Ward End of Amnesia
(20 Year Anniversary Remaster)		 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Warpaint The Fool (Andrew Weatherall Remixes) LP  Jun 12th
Wasted Youth Reagan's in LP  Jun 12th
The Waterboys How Long Will I Love You (2021 Remix) 12" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Wax Poetic Wax Poetic 2 x LP  Jul 17th
The Who Face Dances -- 40th 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Barney Wilen La Note Bleue LP  Jul 17th
Amy Winehouse Remixes 2 x LP  Jul 17th
Jonathan Winters Unearthed 3 x LP  Jun 12th
Wipers Youth of America -- Anniversary Edition 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Link Wray Sings And Plays Guitar LP  Jun 12th
Link Wray Sings And Plays Guitar CD  Jun 12th
Steve Wynn Dekād--Rare & Unreleased Recordings
1995-2005		 2 x LP  Jun 12th
Weird Al' Yankovic Beat on the Brat 3" Vinyl  Jul 17th
Pete Yorn Pete Yorn Sings The Classics LP  Jun 12th
Warren Zevon Preludes 2 x LP  Jun 12th
The Zombies Oddities & Extras LP  Jun 12th

