2023 RBC Ottawa Bluesfest boasts impressive lineup

The 2023 edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is officially underway. As with previous editions, the festival runs for 10 days and includes acts that span a wide range of genres, not just blues.

The lineup will especially hit home for rockers with acts like Foo Fighters, Weezer, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois, Death Cab for Cutie, The War On Drugs and PUP to name a few.

This year's roster also includes artists that Montrealers may have missed at this year's Montreal Jazz Festival like Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Thundercat and Tank & The Bangas. (Did we mention the drive from Montreal to Ottawa is approximately 2 hours?)

General day passes range from $50-$125 and multi-day passes range from $110-$255. RBC Ottawa Bluesfest runs from July 6-16. Full schedule and passes at OttawaBluesFest.ca.