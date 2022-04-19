Canadian Rocker Jerry Doucette Dies At 70

Canadian rocker Jerry Doucette has died at the age of 70.

According to a statement from a family friend, Doucette lost his battle with cancer on Monday at a longterm care home in Delta, B.C.

Born in Montreal, Doucette was raised mostly in Hamilton, Ont. and eventually moved to Vancouver. There, he played with acts like The Seeds of Time and the Rocket Norton Band. He would eventually move on to a solo project and signed with Mushroom Records.

Doucette's career took off in part thanks to his 1977 hit, "Mama Let Him Play" which became a staple of classic rock radio. The track also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

Doucette released five studio albums and toured until 2018.

"A brilliant singer/songwriter/ player," Streetheart's Jeff Neill wrote on Facebook. "Personally I feel Jerry never received the accolades his talent deserved. We used to play his amazing debut album constantly back when bands played music over their systems when they took a break."