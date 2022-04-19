Canadian rocker, Jerry Doucette has passed away at 70

Montreal-born Canadian rocker Jerry Doucette has passed away at the age of 70.

According to a statement from a family friend, Doucette died of cancer on Monday at a longterm care home in Delta, B.C.

Although Doucette was born in Montreal, he spent most of his upbringing in Hamilton and eventually moved to Vancouver. There, he played with acts like The Seeds of Time and the Rocket Norton Band. He would eventually move on to a solo project and signed with Mushroom Records.

Doucette's solo career took off in part thanks to his 1977 hit, "Mama Let Him Play" which became a staple of classic rock radio. The track also made it onto the Billboard Top 100.

Throughout his career, Doucette released five studio albums and kept touring well into 2018.

Streetheart's Jeff Neill weighed in on the news of Doucette's passing: "A brilliant singer/songwriter/ player. Personally I feel Jerry never received the accolades his talent deserved. We used to play his amazing debut album constantly back when bands played music over their systems when they took a break."