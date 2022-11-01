Check out what these rock stars wore for Halloween

It's always a blast to honour our favourite rockers by dressing up as them for Halloween but what did the rock stars dress up as this year? Here are just a few:

James Hetfield

Paul McCartney

Happy Halloween! Make it a scary one - Paul 🎃 pic.twitter.com/kjgfJF1YwF — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 31, 2022

Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman

Have you seen this man? Dangerous pic.twitter.com/YYhSL8x5pH — brooks wackerman (@brookswackerman) October 30, 2022

Incubus' Michael Einzinger



The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen