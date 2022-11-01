Check out what these rock stars wore for Halloween
It's always a blast to honour our favourite rockers by dressing up as them for Halloween but what did the rock stars dress up as this year? Here are just a few:
James Hetfield
Paul McCartney
Happy Halloween! Make it a scary one - Paul 🎃 pic.twitter.com/kjgfJF1YwF— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 31, 2022
Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman
Have you seen this man? Dangerous pic.twitter.com/YYhSL8x5pH— brooks wackerman (@brookswackerman) October 30, 2022
Incubus' Michael Einzinger
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen
