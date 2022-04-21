Elton John reissusing 'Madman Across The Water' for 50th anniversary

Elton John will be reissuing his fourth studio album Madman Across The Water to celebrate 50 years since its release.

Madman Across The Water was originally recorded in February and August 1971 at Trident Studios in London. The album features some of Elton John's biggest hits including "Tiny Dancer", "Levon" and the album's title track itself.

The upcoming reissue will include a 2016 remaster of the album by American mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, 18 previously unreleased tracks, demos, restored works, parts of Elton John's 1972 BBC Sounds For Saturday performance, pictures, artwork and more.

The 50th anniversary reissue of Madman Across The Water is expected on June 10 and will be released as a 3-CD and 1 Blu-ray box set, a 4xLP vinyl, a 1xLP coloured vinyl and 2 CD's. Pre-orders can be made here.