Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson spotted at Primus tribute to Rush in Toronto

Primus is in the middle of their massive 46-date "A Tribute to Kings Tour" celebrating Rush's A Farewell To Kings. The tour has Primus playing Rush's 1977 album in its entirety followed by some of their own material.

The concept comes as no surprise to Primus fans who are all too familiar with the influence which Rush has had on the band. Primus even had the opportunity to open for Rush in 1992.

Now, all these years later, the remaining members of Rush, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, were spotted attending their protégé's tribute to them when they played one of 2 nights at Massey Hall on Friday night.

On his Instagram account, Lee writes, "On Friday night we had the joyful experience of reuniting with our grand pals from Primus... Les, Ler, Herb and their gang... We sat side stage as they immaculately worked through a cool selection of classic Primus tunes which brought back fond memories of our touring together back in the early 90's and then we were treated to the weird and wonderful experience of watching them perform our music: A Farewell to Kings in it's entirety. Totally nailed it! They did us proud and we thank them deeply for the tribute and the lasting friendship."



Primus' "A Tribute to Kings Tour" continues across North America before heading to the U.K.