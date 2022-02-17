'Have your winter boots and jackets ready': Frankie MacDonald warns ahead of Montreal storm

Montreal is expecting a mix of heavy rain, winds and snow this Thursday.

According to CTV Montreal Weather Specialist, Lori Graham, "temperatures are expected to drop through the day on Thursday, and Montreal will see rain change to snow. Depending on the exact track of the system, the city could see more than 15 cm of accumulation Thursday evening through Friday morning."

Nova Scotian YouTube star and weather enthusiast, Frankie MacDonald posted a video reminding Montrealers to "be prepared" ahead of the storm.

Watch: