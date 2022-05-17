Here are some tips to help you save money at the pump

The price of gas keeps going up with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Director of Public Affairs at CAA Quebec, Nicholas Ryan joined CJAD 800's Montreal Now with Aaron Rand and Natasha Hall to share some tips on how to get the most bang out of your buck at the pump.

First off, Ryan suggests that eco-friendly driving practices can play a large role in reducing the amount of gas we consume. This can be as simple as accelerating smoothly and reducing your speed. Ryan points out, "if you go on the highway at 90 km/h instead of 110 km/h, you'll actually save about 15% on your gas consumption in your car."

Another way to save on gas is to make sure your car is well-maintained. According to Ryan, "a car that is not properly maintained increases your fuel consumption by 25%."

Listen below for more tips: