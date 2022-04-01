iHeartRadio
How to help Ukraine

Missed our broadcast from the Ukrainian Youth Association in support of displaced Ukrainians coming to Montreal? Here are some additional ways you can donate and help Ukrainians around the world:

  • Ukrainian Canadian Congress Montreal Branch
    The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is the Provincial coordinating body for the Ukrainian community in the Greater Montreal Area representing the interests of over 40 thousand Ukrainians.
  • Canada Ukraine foundation
    A national charitable foundation that has spent years working on Canadian projects across Ukraine. They are currently raising humanitarian aid funds.
  • Canada helps 
    Working to provide food, water, shelter, and urgent medical care for those affected in Ukraine.
  • Help Us Help
    A registered charitable organization, heping with the relocation of children, scholars and families in Ukraine, along with humanitarian and medical assistance.
  • Red Cross
    The federal government will be matching donations to the Red Cross for Ukraine.
  • CARE Canada
    Their Ukraine crisis response fund is going towards helping displaced families in Ukraines and providing aid to those in need.
  • Voices of Children 
    An organization focused specifically on children in need.

