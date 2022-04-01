How to help Ukraine

Missed our broadcast from the Ukrainian Youth Association in support of displaced Ukrainians coming to Montreal? Here are some additional ways you can donate and help Ukrainians around the world:

Ukrainian Canadian Congress Montreal Branch

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) is the Provincial coordinating body for the Ukrainian community in the Greater Montreal Area representing the interests of over 40 thousand Ukrainians.

A national charitable foundation that has spent years working on Canadian projects across Ukraine. They are currently raising humanitarian aid funds.

Working to provide food, water, shelter, and urgent medical care for those affected in Ukraine.

A registered charitable organization, heping with the relocation of children, scholars and families in Ukraine, along with humanitarian and medical assistance.

The federal government will be matching donations to the Red Cross for Ukraine.

Their Ukraine crisis response fund is going towards helping displaced families in Ukraines and providing aid to those in need.

An organization focused specifically on children in need.