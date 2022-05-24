Hudson Porchfest accepting applications from musicians

The organizers behind Hudson Porchfest announced they are looking for local musicians to play as part of this year's edition.

Past years' editions have included just over 60 musicians performing on porches, in parking lots and in front of local businesses across the Town of Hudson.

As in previous years, the event is free however donations are encouraged to help defray minor costs related to running the event. Additional funds are donated to Le Pont Bridging food bank and The Open Door Montreal which supports the homeless and low-income individuals.

The first edition of Hudson Porchfest was held in 2017 after inpiration from similar events in Ithaca, NY, Vankleek Hill, ON, and Montreal's NDG borough.

This year's edition is set to run on September 10, 2022. Musicians who would like to apply for consideration can fill out this form.

More information can be found at HudsonPorchfest.ca.