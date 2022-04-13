Iconic Montreal deli turns 90

Iconic Montreal deli Wilensky's is turning 90 on May 1.

Founded by Moe Wilensky, the lunch counter first opened in 1932 and has become a mainstay of the Mile End.

Since its start, Wilensky has become famous for its grilled bologna sandwiches and homemade soft drinks.

The family owned business gained additional notoriety after being featured prominently in Mordecai Richler's The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.

To celebrate the anniversary, the family announced that it will be selling a limited edition t-shirt with funds going to Sun Youth. Additionally, any tips received during the months of April and May will be donated to Sun Youth.

Wilensky's is located at 34 Fairmount West, corner Clark.