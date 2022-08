In pictures: Rammstein rocked Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau

Rammstein kicked off their 2022 North America Stadium Tour at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau this past Sunday.

Despite looming threats of rain and thunderstorms, fans filled the park, anxious to see the band perform after 2 years of postponed shows.

By the numbers:

43,000: The estimated number of concertgoers in attendance.

The estimated number of concertgoers in attendance. 200x100x120: The length, width and height of the stage in feet.

The length, width and height of the stage in feet. 265: The number of crew members needed to put the show together.

The number of crew members needed to put the show together. 90: The number of tractor trailers need to transport all the equipment.

The number of tractor trailers need to transport all the equipment. 1,350,000: The weight in kg of all the equipment combined.



iHeartRadio Canada photographer Pierre Bourgault was granted exclusive access to parts of the concert grounds and snapped these photos:

