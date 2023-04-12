LISTEN: Are Foo Fighters teasing new music?
Foo Fighters appear to be teasing new music. In a cryptic social media post worded only, "Are you thinking what I’m thinking?" the band dropped a 13-second snippet of music.
Earlier this year, Radio X DJ Chris Moyles landed himself in hot water for leaking news that Foo Fighters would be releasing a new album in March. That has not since materialized.
After a pause following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band is about to kick off a series of shows slated to begin on May 24 in New Hampshire. Closer to home, Foo Fighters will be playing Festival d'été de Québec on July 8 and Ottawa Bluesfest on July 12.
Although fans have been speculating who the new drummer might be, there has been no official announcement from the band.
