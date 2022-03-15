LISTEN: Preview Arcade Fire's forthcoming track, 'The Lightning I, II'

Montreal's Arcade Fire is set to release their first new music in 5 years.

The band made the announcement over the course of the past few weeks by way of cryptic online postcards that read, "we really missed you".

The new track, titled "The Lightning I, II", is being teased with chords from the song and is set to be released on March 17 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Just this week, Arcade Fire performed a show in New Orleans to raise funds for Ukrainian relief efforts and ended up playing not only "The Lightning I, II" but also another new track, "Age of Anxiety".

So far, reaction from Arcade Fire fans on Reddit has been fairly positive.

Arcade Fire's last full release was the band's 2017 album, Everything Now. They also put together a cover of "Baby Mine" for the 2019 remake of Dumbo. Most recently, in 2020, the band made an appearance on Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020 and performed an unreleased track, "Generation A".