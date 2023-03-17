Marcus King among artists celebrating The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary

As part of a 60th anniversary tribute to The Rolling Stones, a handful of Nashville artists came together to cover some of the band's iconic songs.

The compilation, titled Stoned Cold Country, is produced by CMA Awards executive producer Robert Deaton and features artists like Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne and the War, Elvie Shane and Lainey Wilson.

Asked about the album, Deaton gushed, "this album is country music's thank you to the Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives."

The project also includes Marcus King with a cover of "Can't You Hear Me Knocking".

Stoned Cold Country was officially released on March 17.