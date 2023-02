On February 9, 1973, Max Yasgur died of a heart attack aged 53. The name may not be familiar but he played a crucial role in the history of rock 'n' roll.

Yasgur was the owner of the 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York at which the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held from August 15-18, 1969.

He sold his farm in 1971 and retired to Florida, where he died in 1973.

