Montreal Fringe Festival announces 'Fringe Park' lineup

The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival officially kicked off earlier this week

Along with multi-disciplinary performances and shows at various indoor venues, the festival also programs free outdoor entertainment at Parc des Amériques (otherwise dubbed "Fringe Park") at the corner of St. Laurent and Rachel in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough.

From June 8-18, the park will play host to live music, drag races and various activities.

This year's Fringe Park lineup includes performances from Danny Rebel & The KGB, Havens, Dead Messenger, Sorry Girls and The Tina Trons to name but a few.

Although there is no admission to access the park, donations are highly encouraged and serve to defray festival costs.

The 2023 edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival kicked off on May 29 and runs until June 18. More at MontrealFringe.ca.

JUNE 8

17:30 - 18:00 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

18:00 - 18:45 Kallisto

19:00 - 19:45 The Space Wizards

20:00 - 21:00 Danny Rebel and the KGB

JUNE 9

16:00 - 16:45 Sam Krüger

17:00 - 17:45 Burning BRAS’s Band

18:00 - 18:45 The Luckies

19:00 - 19:45 The Grunions

20:00 - 20:45 The Sassy Islanders

21:00 - 22:00 Azulov

JUNE 10

13:00 - 13:45 Pagoda Starling

14:00 - 14:45 Melissa Furlotte

15:00 - 15:45 Willy Nilly

16:00 - 16:45 Midnight Miles

17:00 - 17:45 Wave and Wire

18:00 - 18:45 Papillion

19:00 - 19:45 FAÇADES

20:00 - 20:45 UltraFox

21:00 - 22:00 Dead Messenger

JUNE 11

11:00 - 13:00 Mini Fringe

13:00 - 13:45 Canticle

14:00 - 14:45 Silicon Beats

15:00 - 17:45 SATURGAYS hosted by Mint Simon and Kayleigh Magazine

18:00 - 18:45 Grand Splendid

19:00 - 19:45 Johnny Coull

20:00 - 21:00 Matt Enos and the RiverMen

JUNE 12

16:00 - 18:00 ELAN Schmoozer



JUNE 15

15:00 - 17:0o CHOQ dans le parc

17:00 - 17:45 BOZOBABY

18:00 - 18:45 Longtoe

19:00 - 19:45 Christian

20:00 - 21:00 Havens

JUNE 16

13:00 - 16:45 CJLO dans le parc

17:00 - 17:45 The Jem

18:00 - 18:45 Matys Colpron

19:00 - 19:45 Missy And The Mother Truckers

20:00 - 20:45 Elegance On a Nudist Beach

21:00 - 22:00 Sex Machine Octopus

JUNE 17

16:00 - 16:45 Drag Races W/ Uma Gahd

18:00 - 18:45 SU

19:00 - 19:45 Summersett

20:00 - 20:45 Sorry Girls

21:00 - 22:00 Chanda and the Passengers

JUNE 18

11:00 - 13:00 Mini Fringe

15:00 - 15:45 The Ember Glows

16:00 - 16:45 Andriana & the Bananas

17:00 - 17:45 Aie Cobaye

18:00 - 18:45 Honeywaves

19:00 - 19:45 TBD

20:00 - 21:00 The Tina Trons