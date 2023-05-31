Montreal Fringe Festival announces 'Fringe Park' lineup

The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival officially kicked off earlier this week
Along with multi-disciplinary performances and shows at various indoor venues, the festival also programs free outdoor entertainment at Parc des Amériques (otherwise dubbed "Fringe Park") at the corner of St. Laurent and Rachel in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough.
From June 8-18, the park will play host to live music, drag races and various activities.
This year's Fringe Park lineup includes performances from Danny Rebel & The KGB, Havens, Dead Messenger, Sorry Girls and The Tina Trons to name but a few.
Although there is no admission to access the park, donations are highly encouraged and serve to defray festival costs.
The 2023 edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival kicked off on May 29 and runs until June 18. More at MontrealFringe.ca.
JUNE 8
17:30 - 18:00 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
18:00 - 18:45 Kallisto
19:00 - 19:45 The Space Wizards
20:00 - 21:00 Danny Rebel and the KGB
JUNE 9
16:00 - 16:45 Sam Krüger
17:00 - 17:45 Burning BRAS’s Band
18:00 - 18:45 The Luckies
19:00 - 19:45 The Grunions
20:00 - 20:45 The Sassy Islanders
21:00 - 22:00 Azulov
JUNE 10
13:00 - 13:45 Pagoda Starling
14:00 - 14:45 Melissa Furlotte
15:00 - 15:45 Willy Nilly
16:00 - 16:45 Midnight Miles
17:00 - 17:45 Wave and Wire
18:00 - 18:45 Papillion
19:00 - 19:45 FAÇADES
20:00 - 20:45 UltraFox
21:00 - 22:00 Dead Messenger
JUNE 11
11:00 - 13:00 Mini Fringe
13:00 - 13:45 Canticle
14:00 - 14:45 Silicon Beats
15:00 - 17:45 SATURGAYS hosted by Mint Simon and Kayleigh Magazine
18:00 - 18:45 Grand Splendid
19:00 - 19:45 Johnny Coull
20:00 - 21:00 Matt Enos and the RiverMen
JUNE 12
16:00 - 18:00 ELAN Schmoozer
JUNE 15
15:00 - 17:0o CHOQ dans le parc
17:00 - 17:45 BOZOBABY
18:00 - 18:45 Longtoe
19:00 - 19:45 Christian
20:00 - 21:00 Havens
JUNE 16
13:00 - 16:45 CJLO dans le parc
17:00 - 17:45 The Jem
18:00 - 18:45 Matys Colpron
19:00 - 19:45 Missy And The Mother Truckers
20:00 - 20:45 Elegance On a Nudist Beach
21:00 - 22:00 Sex Machine Octopus
JUNE 17
16:00 - 16:45 Drag Races W/ Uma Gahd
18:00 - 18:45 SU
19:00 - 19:45 Summersett
20:00 - 20:45 Sorry Girls
21:00 - 22:00 Chanda and the Passengers
JUNE 18
11:00 - 13:00 Mini Fringe
15:00 - 15:45 The Ember Glows
16:00 - 16:45 Andriana & the Bananas
17:00 - 17:45 Aie Cobaye
18:00 - 18:45 Honeywaves
19:00 - 19:45 TBD
20:00 - 21:00 The Tina Trons