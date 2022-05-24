Montreal Fringe Festival unveils Fringe Park lineup

The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival is set to launch its 2022 edition in a few days.

Along with multi-disciplinary performances and shows at various indoor venues, the festival also takes over Parc des Amériques (corner St. Laurent and Rachel) and dubs it Fringe Park for part of the festival. During this time, the park, which remains open to the general public, plays host to live music, drag races and various activities.

This year's Fringe Park lineup includes performances from hip hop klezmer act Socalled, rock and roll ska band K-Man & The 45s, 80s cover band The Tina Trons, and more.





Although there is no admission to get into Fringe Park, donations are highly encouraged and serve to defray festival costs.

The 2022 edition of The St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival runs from May 30 to June 19. Fringe Park will provide live programming starting June 9. More at MontrealFringe.ca.