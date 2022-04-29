New documentary will feature rare CCR footage

Creedence Clearwater Revival fans rejoice!

A new documentary is in the works and will center on the band's performance at Royal Albert Hall in 1970.

The project, titled Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, is unique seeing as live video recordings of the band in its original lineup has never been made public.

Although the piece will feature footage from this legendary concert, it will also dig deeper into the band's history and, according to a press release, will take "the viewer on a journey from the band’s humble but formative years in El Cerrito, California, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before touring Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall."

Travelin’ Band will be narrated by Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology and Band of Gypsies - Live at the Fillmore East).

There is no word on when the documentary will be released.