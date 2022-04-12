New supergroup features members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden

A new supergroup featuring big names from the Seattle grunge scene quietly announced their debut album earlier this week.

The band, named 3rd Secret, features Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron. The project also includes Jon ‘Bubba’ Dupree (Void, Hater), Jillian Raye (Giants In The Trees) and Jennifer Johnson.

The self-titled album was initially released on April 11 and features a familiar grunge-driven sound.

Although the album may have come as a surprise to most, Novoselic initially hinted at the project in February on social media.

3rd Secret's album is currently only available on digital platforms and the group has not shared whether it will be released on a physical medium.