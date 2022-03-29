Rush Pays Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 and the tributes from fellow musicians have been countless.

Part of those tributes included messages from Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson on social media.

The post on the Rush account reads: "We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins.



"He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core...there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all - including Alex, myself and the entire Rush family."

Meanwhile the post on Geddy Lee's account reads, "My heart is truly breaking at the news of Taylor's passing. A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums. He was so, so happy the night Alex and I came up onstage to play YYZ with him during the Foos show at the Air Canada Centre on March 23rd, 2008... His excitement was almost impossible for him to contain. And of course, he nailed it!"

The posts hit especially hard considering Hawkins has mentioned in the past that late Rush drummer, Neil Peart was one of his biggest inspirations.

Related:

Fans will also recall that Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters inducted Rush into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.