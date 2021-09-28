Study determines world's scariest horror films

A new study by BroadbandChoices.co.uk has come up with the world's scariest horror films of all time.

Now in its second consecutive year, the project, titled Science of Scare, subjected 250 "victims" to watch 40 of the top horror films.

Viewers had their heart rate monitored in BPM throughout the viewing process. According to researchers, the average participant's heartbeat clocked in at 64 BPM.

Host, a British supernatural flick which topped this year's list, had viewers' heart rate rising to 88 BPM with spikes of 130 BPM.

Meanwhile, Insidious had viewers' heart rate spiking at 133 BPM.

Here are the complete results from this year's study: