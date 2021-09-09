iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
11977
Sms*

Survey: Montreal among the 37 best cities in the world for 2021

montrealcity

Time Out magazine recently surveyed 37,000 people to determine the best cities in the world as part of their annual Time Out Index.

Participants were asked to rate cities according to the following criteria: food, culture, community projects, green space and sustainability. The publication also took into account opinions from their various city editors.

The final result not only included Montreal; it also sees the city pulling in within top ranks at number 6 of 37.

Time Out Montreal editor JP Karwacki is not surprised by the results claiming that, "[...] conformity has never been in fashion here, and it’s those differences that bring us together: 73 percent of locals would describe Montreal as ‘diverse’, and even more (82%) say it’s easy to ‘express who you are’. Our city may be in a perpetual state of construction, with seemingly endless protests, frigid winters and boiling summers too – but at least we’ve got each other."

Montreal was beat out by New York City, Copenhagen, Manchester, Amsterdam, and San Francisco.

The final results of the survey are as follows:

  1. San Francisco
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Manchester
  4. Copenhagen
  5. New York
  6. Montreal
  7. Prague
  8. Tel Aviv
  9. Porto
  10. Tokyo
  11. Los Angeles
  12. Chicago
  13. London
  14. Barcelona
  15. Melbourne
  16. Sydney
  17. Shanghai
  18. Madrid
  19. Mexico City
  20. Hong Kong
  21. Lisbon
  22. Boston
  23. Milan
  24. Singapore
  25. Miami
  26. Dubai
  27. Beijing
  28. Paris
  29. Budapest
  30. Abu Dhabi
  31. São Paulo
  32. Johannesburg
  33. Rome
  34. Moscow
  35. Buenos Aires
  36. Istanbul
  37. Bangkok
12

Music News