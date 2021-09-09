Survey: Montreal among the 37 best cities in the world for 2021

Time Out magazine recently surveyed 37,000 people to determine the best cities in the world as part of their annual Time Out Index.

Participants were asked to rate cities according to the following criteria: food, culture, community projects, green space and sustainability. The publication also took into account opinions from their various city editors.

The final result not only included Montreal; it also sees the city pulling in within top ranks at number 6 of 37.

Time Out Montreal editor JP Karwacki is not surprised by the results claiming that, "[...] conformity has never been in fashion here, and it’s those differences that bring us together: 73 percent of locals would describe Montreal as ‘diverse’, and even more (82%) say it’s easy to ‘express who you are’. Our city may be in a perpetual state of construction, with seemingly endless protests, frigid winters and boiling summers too – but at least we’ve got each other."

Montreal was beat out by New York City, Copenhagen, Manchester, Amsterdam, and San Francisco.

The final results of the survey are as follows: