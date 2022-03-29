The Barr Brothers will play concert in support of Ukraine

Montreal indie-folk darlings The Barr Brothers will be playing "Ukr-Aide," a concert to support Ukrainian relief efforts, on April 16.

Organized by the Ukrainian National Federation, the show will also feature hip hop klezmer act Socalled, Slav dub-punk formation Dumai Dunai and Ukrainian folk quartet Murmurosi.

Funds from the evening will go directly to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation/Ukrainian-Canadian Congress’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In an online statement, president of the Ukrainian National Federation Montreal, Katherine Smolynec, says, "the Russian genocidal war on Ukraine has reminded us that celebrating our heritage is not just sharing Ukrainian culture here in Canada, but supporting the real, living Ukrainians who have been brutally attacked only because of their language and culture."

Ukr-Aide will be held on April 16 at the Ukrainian National Federation at 405 Fairmount West in the Mile End. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance via ThePointofSale or $40 at the door.