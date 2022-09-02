These are the most misheard song lyrics

A recent survey by WordFinder polled 1,000 Americans with regards to misheard song lyrics.

According to the end result, Metallica's "Enter Sandman" topped the list. Just over two thirds of respondents claim they incorrectly sang "eggs and light end all nights" instead of "exit light, enter night."

The second song to top the list was Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire". In this case, a large portion of those surveyed claim they misheard the line "your sex is on fire" for "his exes are fired."

Another song to top the list included The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand". Listeners claim they heard "I get high, I get high, I get high" instead of "I can't hide, I can't hide, I can't hide."

Interestingly enough, when informed about the misheard lyrics, 69% of people claim they preferred the perceived lyrics instead of the actual lyrics.

Here are the top 10 misheard song lyrics according to WordFinder's survey:

Metallica - “Enter Sandman” (70%) Kings of Leon - “Sex on Fire” (52%) The Beatles - “I Want to Hold Your Hand” (52) Nirvana - “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (51%) Queen - “Bohemian Rhapsody” (49%) Elvis Presley - “Suspicious Minds” (46%) Bon Jovi - “Livin’ on a Prayer” (42%) The Police - “Message in a Bottle” (41%) Billy Joel - “Piano Man” (41%) Rolling Stones - “Beast of Burden” (39%)



